Bollywood Movies To Watch In September 2026: Mirzapur The Movie, Haiwaan, Daayra & More

Theatrical releases on September 4 include mythological animation Mahaprabhu Jagannath, Mirzapur: The Movie, and dark comedy Jeevan Ya Bheema Con?
Haiwaan, starring Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan, arrives in theatres on September 11, 2026.
September 18 brings Meghna Gulzar's investigative crime drama Daayra and Kunal Kemmu's action-comedy Vibe.
September’s film slate brings a wide spread of genres in theatres. From high-octane action and crime thrillers to dark comedy and folklore fantasy, there is something for everyone to enjoy in theatres this month.
From Mirzapur: The Movie to The Vvaan, here are the titles landing in the month of September 2026.
There is also an animated film, Mahaprabhu Jagannath, directed by Shripad Warkhedkar hit the screens today in Hindi, Odia and Telugu. Its story is framed as an uplifting and faith-driven saga built around devotion, courage and ancient spiritual heritage.
Movies to watch in September 2026
1. Mirzapur: The Movie - September 4
Gurmmeet Singh directed film brings back back Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal and Divyenndu. Its story stays rooted in power struggles, revenge and underworld politics, taking the title from the small screen to a larger theatrical setting.
The film is set between the timeline of episodes 6 and 7 of Season 1.
2. Jeevan Ya Bheema Con? - September 4
The dark comedy thriller is directed by Abhishek Dogra.
Arshad Warsi plays a double role, with Vijay Raaz and Sanjeeda Sheikh also in the cast. The plot mixes financial fraud, mistaken identity and diamond smuggling.
3. Haiwaan - September 11
The crime thriller brings Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar after more than 10 years. Directed by Priyadarshan, the film shows Saif as a visually impaired martial artist.
The story follows Saif’s character as he protects a young girl while a dangerous psychopath pursues them. That role is played by Akshay.
4. Daayra - September 18
Meghna Gulzar's crime thriller marks the first-ever on-screen pairing of Kareena and Prithviraj Sukumaran. Inspired by true events, the film see them as police officers - CP Raman Kumar and DCP Ajooni Kohli.
The narrative explores themes of crime, justice, and punishment. The story examines the blurred lines of morality within a tense investigative framework.
5. Vibe - September 18
Written and directed by Kunal Kemmu, the comedy thriller promises dynamic set pieces, sharp humour and youth-focused action. Led by Kunal, it also stars Preity Zinta and Sparsh Srivastava.
6. The Vvaan - September 25
The Vvaan closes the month’s release calendar. Directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, the action-fantasy film stars Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia.
It is positioned a a mythological thriller rooted in Indian folklore and forest-bound mysteries.