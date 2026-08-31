New OTT And Theatre Releases This Week: Gandhari, Mirzapur, Jeevan Bheema Yojana And More

6 major releases arrive across OTT platforms and theatres this week, offering plenty of variety for viewers.
Gandhari, The Gentlemen Season 2 and Dhamaal 4 lead the latest OTT releases with very different stories.
Mirzapur: The Movie and Onslaught bring crime drama and action to theatres this week.
A new batch of movies and shows is arriving across theatres and streaming platforms this week, giving viewers plenty to choose from. The new movies releasing this week range from Taapsee Pannu's revenge thriller Gandhari to the much-awaited return of The Gentlemen. There are also documentaries exploring Olympic controversy and the lasting impact of 9/11, while Mirzapur: The Movie takes a much-loved streaming universe to the big screen.
Whether you are looking for a tense thriller, a period romance or something lighter, the week has a fairly varied line-up.
Latest OTT Releases This Week:
1. Untold Raygun: Breaking Badly
Where to Watch: Netflix
Release Date: September 1
The documentary revisits Australian breakdancer Rachael Gunn's controversial appearance at the Paris Olympics, where her zero-point performance turned her into an overnight internet sensation. Rather than simply revisiting the memes, the film looks at her journey as an academic and B-girl, the preparation behind her Olympic appearance and the personal toll of becoming a global punchline.
2. Lovesick
Where to Watch: Netflix
Release Date: September 2
Set against the Mexican Revolution of the 1910s, this seven-episode period drama follows Violeta, a young woman from a powerful family who falls for Emiliano, a man on the opposite side of the political conflict. Their romance unfolds as personal loyalties collide with a country being torn apart by revolution.
3. Turning Point: Generation 9/11
Where to Watch: Netflix
Release Date: September 2
Twenty-five years after the September 11 attacks, this feature-length documentary examines how their consequences continue to affect people who were children or were not yet born when the tragedy occurred. The film brings together perspectives from families, journalists, young Afghans and US Marines to explore the long shadow of the attacks and the wars that followed.
4. Gandhari
Where to Watch: Netflix
Release Date: September 3
Taapsee Pannu plays Bani, a mother whose daughter disappears at a crowded railway station. After a violent attack leaves her temporarily blind, her desperation turns into a brutal search for the people behind a child-trafficking network. Set in the fictional town of Joypurra, the film blends revenge-thriller elements with folklore and mystery.
5. The Gentlemen Season 2
Where to Watch: Netflix
Release Date: September 3
Eddie Horniman is no longer merely trying to keep his family's criminal operation afloat. The aristocratic cannabis empire is expanding into Italy, bringing him and Susie Glass face-to-face with new enemies. Theo James and Kaya Scodelario return as the series takes its crime-comedy into a bigger, more dangerous setting.
6. Dhamaal 4
Where to Watch: Netflix
Release Date: September 4
Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh and Jaaved Jaaferi return to the franchise for another treasure hunt filled with confusion and chaos. This time, a broken treasure map, a bumbling pirate and competing groups send everyone towards a mysterious island. Fans of the earlier films can expect the familiar gang's comic chemistry to remain at the centre of the madness.
Theatrical Releases This Week:
7. Mirzapur: The Movie
Where to Watch: Theatres
Release Date: September 4
The popular Mirzapur universe finally moves from streaming to the big screen, bringing back Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal and Divyenndu. The film offers fans a chance to return to the crime saga in a larger theatrical setting, with the reported return of Munna Bhaiya adding another major talking point.
8. Jeevan Bheema Yojana
Where to Watch: Theatres
Release Date: September 4
Arshad Warsi plays a debt-ridden middle-class man whose life takes an unexpected turn when he encounters his criminal lookalike. What begins as a plan to escape financial trouble soon pulls the couple into a far more dangerous world.
9. Onslaught
Where to Watch: Theatres
Release Date: September 4
Adria Arjona stars as Celeste, an Army sniper living in a trailer park with her daughter. Her life takes a violent turn when three super soldiers escape from a secret military facility and begin hunting for victims. Directed by Adam Wingard, the action slasher also stars Dan Stevens, Drew Starkey, Rebecca Hall, Michael Biehn and UFC fighter Alex Pereira.
What To Watch This Week?
With 8 major releases to choose from, this week has something for different kinds of viewers. Gandhari and Onslaught cater to those looking for action and revenge, while Lovesick offers a period romance with political stakes. The Gentlemen Season 2 and Dhamaal 4 bring back familiar worlds, making this a busy week for both OTT subscribers and theatrical audiences.