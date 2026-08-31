Kim Ji Won's Doctor X: Age of the White Mafia Out On Netflx On October 9

Doctor X: Age of the White Mafia is heading to Netflix on October 9.
SBS will also be dropping episodes on a weekly basis.
Kim Ji Won leads the series.
SBS has confirmed that its new medical drama Doctor X: Age of the White Mafia will drop on October 9. The series heralds the return of Kim Ji Won after a two-year break from dramas, and it will arrive on Netflix on the same day as its Korean broadcast. Doctor X: Age of the White Mafia runs for 12 episodes, airing weekly on Fridays and Saturdays on SBS and releasing globally on Netflix.
Doctor X: Age of the White Mafia Show Details
Doctor X: Age of the White Mafia (written by Pyeon Seung-keun, directed by Lee Jung-rim) is a medical noir trailing the journey of Dr. Gye Su-jeong (played by Kim Ji-won), a "mad dog of the operating room" who destroys massive systemic corruption with her genius surgical skills. It is the first medical genre entry in the SBS universe following hits such as Taxi Driver, The Fiery Priest and The Judge from Hell. There's a lot of excitement surrounding Doctor X: Age of the White Mafia, not only because it marks Kim Ji Won's hotly anticipated K-drama comeback after Queen of Tears, but also because the Hallyu actress is playing a doctor on the small screen once again.
Lee Jung Eun plays Jang Hee Sook, the head of the staffing agency and a sharp strategist who works behind the scenes and backs Gye Soo Jung. Sohn Hyun Joo takes on Boo Seung Kwon, the branch director trying to revive the struggling hospital, while Kim Woo Seok essays Park Tae Kyung, an earnest intern who brings lighter moments to the story.
The released script reading brought together a stellar lineup of veteran actors, including lead cast members Kim Ji-won, Lee Jung-eun, Son Hyun-ju, and Kim Woo-seok,
Doctor X will premiere on Friday, October 9.