Kim Ji Won's Doctor X: Age of the White Mafia Out On Netflx On October 9

Doctor X: Age of the White Mafia Show Details

Doctor X: Age of the White Mafia (written by Pyeon Seung-keun, directed by Lee Jung-rim) is a medical noir trailing the journey of Dr. Gye Su-jeong (played by Kim Ji-won), a "mad dog of the operating room" who destroys massive systemic corruption with her genius surgical skills. It is the first medical genre entry in the SBS universe following hits such as Taxi Driver, The Fiery Priest and The Judge from Hell. There's a lot of excitement surrounding Doctor X: Age of the White Mafia, not only because it marks Kim Ji Won's hotly anticipated K-drama comeback after Queen of Tears, but also because the Hallyu actress is playing a doctor on the small screen once again.