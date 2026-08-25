Untouchable: How Israel's "Caucasian Mafia" Boss Evaded Law For 20 Years — Until A Gunman Didn't

Yanis Yushvaev, described as the head of the so-called “Caucasian Mafia”, was shot dead at a petrol station in Caesarea, with the gunman fleeing on foot.
Yushvaev had been repeatedly arrested over suspected shootings, grenade attacks and vehicle arson but was never convicted in those cases.
Police said his avoidance of telephone communications and the silence of his associates made it difficult to build a case against him.
Yanis Yushvaev, described by Israeli media as the head of the so-called “Caucasian Mafia”, was shot dead at a petrol station in Caesarea, with the gunman fleeing the scene on foot, according to police. The killing brought an end to the career of a man who had repeatedly been arrested over suspected shootings, grenade attacks and vehicle arson but had never been convicted in those cases.
For nearly two decades, Yushvaev had remained a prominent figure in Israel's organised crime scene while repeatedly escaping serious legal consequences. Police had linked him to a series of violent incidents, but investigations failed to result in convictions. He also maintained a public image as a businessman, running restaurants and denying allegations that he was involved in organised crime.
Who Was Yanis Yushvaev?
Yanis Yushvaev was the prominent boss of the Caucasian Mafia. He maintained a tight grip on organised crime networks in the area. Yushvaev's group and his allies, the Arbiv brothers, historically dominated criminal operations across multiple territories. Their direct areas of influence included Or Akiva, Hadera, Caesarea and the broader Sharon region.
The alliance ensured their syndicate controlled illicit markets in these municipalities. Their combined strength effectively suppressed rival factions attempting to encroach on their territory.
The 40-year-old was the resident of Or Akiva, the central town and was arrested several times in recent years on suspicion of crimes. Footage from the incident showed a hooded man wearing a cap approaching a restaurant at the Caesarea Junction petrol station.
As Yushvaev and two other men exited the establishment, the man encountered them at the entrance and walked past. He then abruptly turned around, pulled out a handgun and shot Yushvaev in the back from close range before fleeing the area, as per The Times of Israel.
He was critically injured and was rushed to the hospital where he was declared dead. Police launched a manhunt to nab the killer.
Medics of the country's emergency service, Magen David Adom, said that the victim “had no pulse and was not breathing, and was suffering from significant injuries.”
The network's influence extended across communities in the central region, with criminal groups competing for control over illicit businesses and territory. Yushvaev's alleged position within the network made him a significant figure in the local underworld, while his association with other established criminal figures strengthened the group's influence across neighbouring areas.
Earlier Attempt On His Life
Yanis Yushvaev was arrested on multiple occasions over allegations that he was involved in shootings, grenade attacks and incidents involving burned vehicles. However, none of those cases ultimately led to a conviction.
His latest detention took place in February, when he was arrested at Ben Gurion Airport after arriving back from Moscow. He was released a few days later.
Yushvaev was also the owner of restaurants in Or Akiva. During an interview with Channel 12 in October 2025, he portrayed himself as “a legitimate businessman” who was “very well-established, and drives a Bentley, and that bothers police.”
The killing was not the first attempt on Yushvaev's life. He had previously survived a shooting while attending a condolence gathering for mourners. The earlier attack had already highlighted the dangers surrounding the criminal network with which he was associated. His eventual death at a public petrol station, after a gunman approached him and opened fire at close range, added another violent episode to a long history of attacks involving Israel's organised crime groups.
Police records and crime data from the Hadera and Or Akiva areas indicate that, over the years, Yushayev built ties with several well-known figures in the local criminal underworld. Among them were Patrick Krasnopolsky, whom reports described as his confidant and “right-hand man”, and Osher Shmilov. In June 2025, Yushayev and Krasnopolsky were arrested over suspicions that they were involved in shootings and grenade attacks targeting businesses in Or Akiva. However, both men were subsequently released without being charged, as per Jerusalem Post.
In March 2026, Krasnopolsky and Shmilov were arrested on suspicion of attempting to assassinate a rival figure in the criminal world.
Why Police Struggled To Build A Case
Police sources quoted in the same report said Yushvaev deliberately avoided speaking on the telephone in most instances because he was aware that his communications were being monitored. They also said he had the “complete loyalty” of associates in the Hadera area, who refused to provide information during police interrogations.
“It’s hard to convict him, and that’s frustrating,” an unnamed senior police officer told Channel 12 at the time.
The lack of phone conversations made it harder for investigators to establish direct links between Yushvaev and suspected criminal activity. The silence of associates created another obstacle, leaving police without testimony that could help connect him to specific offences. Despite repeated arrests and investigations, authorities therefore struggled to convert their suspicions into evidence strong enough to secure a conviction.