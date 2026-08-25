Untouchable: How Israel's "Caucasian Mafia" Boss Evaded Law For 20 Years — Until A Gunman Didn't

Police records and crime data from the Hadera and Or Akiva areas indicate that, over the years, Yushayev built ties with several well-known figures in the local criminal underworld. Among them were Patrick Krasnopolsky, whom reports described as his confidant and “right-hand man”, and Osher Shmilov. In June 2025, Yushayev and Krasnopolsky were arrested over suspicions that they were involved in shootings and grenade attacks targeting businesses in Or Akiva. However, both men were subsequently released without being charged, as per Jerusalem Post.