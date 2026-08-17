Can A Country Question Its Caste? India Is Counting It Again After 95 Years

Former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar had said earlier that government’s decision to include caste-based enumeration in the decadal census will be a transformative step, game-changing. “It will help bring about social justice. It will be an eye-opener. It will satisfy people's aspirations. It's a very broad decision of the government. There was a caste-based census earlier. Last time, I think it was conducted in 1931. I looked up to that census many times to know about my caste,” he said, highlighting the importance of caste-based enumeration.