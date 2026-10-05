A 28-year-old worker at Russia’s Irkutsk Anti-Plague Institute died after developing severe pneumonia.
Pneumonic plague can affect the lungs and spread through respiratory droplets, making suspected cases urgent.
Nearly 200 people are being monitored, but authorities have not confirmed plague or an outbreak.
In Siberia, the alarm began with a death inside a laboratory built to study one of history's most feared diseases. A 28-year-old worker at Russia's Irkutsk Anti-Plague Research Institute died after developing severe pneumonia, while nearly 200 people who may have been in contact with her were placed under medical observation.
The first clue came from the laboratory itself. Shipilova, a 28-year-old employee of the Irkutsk Anti-Plague Research Institute, was reportedly working with biological material on September 25 when she accidentally broke a test tube containing live bacteria. According to reports cited by Russian and international media, she later told medical staff about the laboratory accident.
Four days later, Shipilova was admitted to a hospital in Shelekhov with severe pneumonia and was placed on a ventilator. She died days later. The reported sequence — a laboratory accident followed by a rapidly worsening respiratory illness — has fuelled speculation that she may have been exposed to Yersinia pestis. But that connection has not been confirmed by Russian health authorities, who have described her illness as pneumonia of unknown origin.
The circumstances have fuelled fears of pneumonic plague, the rare form of plague that can pass from person to person through respiratory particles. But there is an important distinction between fear and confirmation: Russian health authorities have not confirmed that the woman died from plague.
The country's public-health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, has described her illness as pneumonia of unknown cause and said the sanitary and epidemiological situation in the Irkutsk region remains stable.
Reports have said the woman, identified as Daria Shipilova, may have been exposed to plague bacteria after a test tube broke at the institute on September 25.
That account has not been officially established. Other reports have offered different explanations for her illness. What is known is that she was admitted to hospital in Shelekhov on September 29 with severe pneumonia, was placed on a ventilator and died days later.
The precautionary response reflects what makes pneumonic plague so different from the disease remembered from medieval history: it can move through the air between people.
Plague That Reaches The Lungs
That uncertainty is precisely what makes the case so unsettling. If the laboratory accident was an exposure to Yersinia pestis, the form of plague doctors would be most concerned about is pneumonic plague. Plague is caused by Yersinia pestis, a bacterium that naturally circulates among small mammals and their fleas. Humans most commonly become infected through the bite of an infected flea, contact with infected animal tissue or bodily fluids, or, in the case of pneumonic plague, by inhaling infectious respiratory particles.
There are three main clinical forms: bubonic, septicemic and pneumonic plague.
Bubonic plague is the most common. It typically begins with fever, chills, headache and weakness, followed by painful, swollen lymph nodes known as buboes. It is usually associated with infected flea bites and does not readily spread between people.
Septicemic plague occurs when the bacteria multiply in the bloodstream. It can cause fever, extreme weakness, abdominal pain, shock and bleeding beneath the skin, and can develop from another form of plague or occur as the initial infection.
Pneumonic plague is different. The bacteria infect the lungs, either after spreading there from another form of plague or after being inhaled. It is the only form of plague that can spread directly from person to person, generally through respiratory droplets or particles from an infected person or animal. Close and sustained contact is typically required.
That ability to move between people is why a suspected pneumonic case triggers a different kind of response.
A Disease That Can Move Fast
Pneumonic plague can have a short incubation period. The World Health Organization says symptoms can appear as early as 24 hours after infection. The illness can then progress rapidly, with fever, headache, weakness, cough, chest pain, shortness of breath and sometimes blood-stained or watery mucus.
Without treatment, the disease can become fatal very quickly. WHO says untreated pneumonic plague can be fatal within 18 to 24 hours of symptom onset. But the same disease that can move with frightening speed is also treatable when identified early.
That is why diagnosis and treatment cannot wait for every laboratory result. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends beginning appropriate antimicrobial therapy as soon as plague is suspected, rather than waiting for confirmatory testing. Treatment can involve intravenous or oral antibiotics depending on the severity of illness and the patient's circumstances.
Doctors can confirm plague through laboratory testing of samples such as blood, sputum or material from a bubo. The distinction matters in a case such as the one in Siberia because severe pneumonia alone does not establish pneumonic plague.
Why Nearly 200 People Are Being Watched
For health authorities, the crucial question is no longer only what killed the laboratory worker. It is whether anyone around her was exposed and whether another case appears.
WHO recommends isolating patients with pneumonic plague, identifying and monitoring close contacts and providing preventive antibiotics to people with significant exposure. The CDC similarly recommends post-exposure prophylaxis for people who have had close, sustained contact with a patient or animal with pneumonic plague or direct contact with infected material.
In Irkutsk, nearly 200 people have reportedly been placed under medical observation. Authorities have said those being monitored have shown no signs of illness and that tests have so far been negative. Several medical facilities have also imposed precautionary restrictions.
The measures are therefore less a declaration of an outbreak than a response to uncertainty. That distinction is central to the Russian case.
For the public, prevention is comparatively straightforward: avoid close contact with someone suspected of having pneumonic plague, do not handle potentially infected animal tissues, and seek urgent medical attention after developing compatible symptoms following a relevant exposure. Health workers caring for suspected pneumonic plague patients require appropriate infection-control precautions.
Plague may belong to the oldest chapters of infectious-disease history, but Yersinia pestis never disappeared. WHO says human plague remains endemic in parts of the world, with most reported cases in recent years occurring in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Madagascar.
In Siberia, however, the immediate story remains one of watching and waiting. Nearly 200 people are being monitored, tests have not established a wider outbreak, and Russian authorities have not confirmed that plague caused the laboratory worker's death.
For now, the question is not whether plague has returned, but whether the tests will show that it was ever there.