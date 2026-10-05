Plague That Reaches The Lungs

That uncertainty is precisely what makes the case so unsettling. If the laboratory accident was an exposure to Yersinia pestis, the form of plague doctors would be most concerned about is pneumonic plague. Plague is caused by Yersinia pestis, a bacterium that naturally circulates among small mammals and their fleas. Humans most commonly become infected through the bite of an infected flea, contact with infected animal tissue or bodily fluids, or, in the case of pneumonic plague, by inhaling infectious respiratory particles.