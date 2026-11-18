Bangladesh loses EU apparel market share to China.
Exports fall €1.82 billion over nine months.
China's apparel exports to EU rise 4.46%.
The apparel export from Bangladesh to the European Union(EU) has declined sharply in 2026 as the country is losing its market to competitors like Vietnam and China.
Bangladesh's share of the EU's apparel imports fell to 19.06% by value, down from 21.10% during the same period last year.
The country lost around 1.82 billion euros in export value over the nine months. This makes it the worst-performing supplier among the EU's 11 largest apparel exporters, according to Eurostat data that was compiled by Bangladesh Apparel Voice.
Why Have Exports Fallen?
The reason behind the decline was both lower shipments and falling export prices. Apparel shipments from Bangladesh to the EU dropped 5.74%, while the average export value per kilogram fell 6.54% to 13.70 euros. This is much lower than EU's average apparel import price of 19.59 euros per kilogram.
The decline in Bangladesh's apparel exports to the EU slowed in the middle of 2026 but picked up again in September.
The value of Bangladesh's apparel exports to the EU fell 20.89% between January and April. The decline eased to 1.25% from May to August, but exports dropped again by 9.49% in September.
The September fall stood out as total EU apparel imports declined by just 2.72% during the same month.
China Gains Ground as Bangladesh Loses Share of EU Market
In the same period, China has increased its share of EU apparel imports to 34.29% from 32.02%, according to Eurostat data. This has strengthened its position as the bloc's largest apparel supplier between January and September, even as Bangladesh's exports declined.
China's apparel exports to the EU rose 4.46% year-on-year to 24.25 billion euros. Its shipment volumes have also increased by 6.38%.