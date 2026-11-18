Then came the line that travelled furthest. Asked about China’s rising aggression at sea, where Chinese and Philippine vessels have had dangerous run-ins, Trump said he was “not concerned at all” and that it would be taken care of, without saying how. Marcos, by contrast, was expected to press for firmer US security commitments, and he put negotiations on a South China Sea code of conduct at 85 to 90 per cent complete. Trump also said matters in Iran were going very well for Washington.