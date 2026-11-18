Marcos sent Jollibee fried chicken to Trump’s delegation on Tuesday night and revealed it at their Wednesday meeting in Manila.
Trump said the US is expanding defence cooperation, has approved over $5 billion in arms sales and may pursue a major nuclear project with the Philippines.
Trump said he is not concerned about the South China Sea, and he flew on to China for talks with Xi and Putin.
On Tuesday night, a late delivery reached Donald Trump’s hotel in Manila: Jollibee, the Philippines’ beloved fried-chicken chain, courtesy of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Trump was in the country for less than a day, with Shenzhen, and a meeting with Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin, waiting. Marcos revealed the gift the next day, across a table of his own at Malacañang Palace. Since his guest was strapped for time, he said, “a taste of Manila” would have to come to him. The chicken, as it turned out, was the lightest item on the agenda.
Chickenjoy As Statecraft
Marcos pressed the point with a boast. Jollibee, he said, has surpassed KFC in popularity in the United States, a claim he offered without figures. Trump’s verdict was one word: “fantastic”. The irony is plain. KFC is an American chain with branches in the Philippines, and the American president was being told, politely, that the home team is losing. Marcos added that he hoped members of the delegation had sampled the food too.
Jollibee grew out of two ice-cream parlours opened in Cubao, Metro Manila, in 1975. It added hot dishes to stand out and followed the Filipino diaspora abroad until it became a global company. Soft power rarely arrives so crisp.
Beyond The Fried Chicken
Behind the snack ran a harder agenda. Trump called the alliance stronger than ever and said it had faltered under earlier administrations. He said Washington is expanding defence cooperation with its treaty ally and has approved more than $5 billion in arms sales. He suggested the two countries could do “something very big” on civilian nuclear power, and said the Philippines could also partner in a planned Alaska gas-export project. For Manila, nuclear technology offers a possible source of reliable electricity as demand rises.
Then came the line that travelled furthest. Asked about China’s rising aggression at sea, where Chinese and Philippine vessels have had dangerous run-ins, Trump said he was “not concerned at all” and that it would be taken care of, without saying how. Marcos, by contrast, was expected to press for firmer US security commitments, and he put negotiations on a South China Sea code of conduct at 85 to 90 per cent complete. Trump also said matters in Iran were going very well for Washington.
The evening had its own awkwardness. At the ASEAN dinner, Trump fondly recalled the Philippines’ former dictator, who fled to Hawaii in 1986, and praised the Marcos family’s genes. Protesters, meanwhile, gathered in Manila over several days to oppose his visit.
A box of chicken is easy to deliver. A security guarantee is harder to pack.