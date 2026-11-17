Garment workers across Dhaka, Savar and Gazipur protested for a Tk 30,000 minimum monthly wage.
Police used tear gas and sound grenades as workers blocked highways and clashed with security personnel.
Factory closures and work stoppages disrupted operations as the Minimum Wage Board postponed its meeting to November 23.
Garment workers in Bangladesh clashed with police and blocked major roads in Dhaka and neighbouring industrial areas on Tuesday as protests demanding higher wages spread across key garment-producing regions, disrupting factory operations and traffic. Police fired tear gas shells and sound grenades to disperse demonstrators, while workers blocked major highways in Savar and Gazipur.
The workers are demanding an increase in the minimum monthly wage from the existing Tk 12,500 (USD 100) to Tk 30,000 (USD 240), citing rising costs of food, housing, transport and healthcare. The demonstrations, which have continued intermittently for weeks across the country's major garment-producing regions, have also raised concerns over factory production, export shipments and international apparel supply chains.
According to local media reports, demonstrations were held in Dhaka's Mirpur, as well as Savar and Ashulia, on Tuesday. In the Darus Salam and Shah Ali police station areas of Mirpur, workers gathered in the morning and attempted to march towards the Mirpur-10 roundabout. Police stopped them and subsequently fired sound grenades to disperse the crowd at around 10.30 am local time, Mirpur police station Officer-in-Charge Hafizur Rahman said, according to Prothom Alo.
In Savar, workers blocked the Dhaka-Aricha Highway near Fulbaria at around 11 am, disrupting traffic in both directions. The blockade continued until approximately 11.50 am, leaving long queues of vehicles on either side of the road and inconveniencing commuters, Dhaka Tribune reported.
Clashes and police chases were also reported in the Padmar Mor area of Hemayetpur and the Khejur Bagan and Jamgora areas of Ashulia. Workers set tyres on fire on the Hemayetpur-Keraniganj road near Padmar Mor, Prothom Alo reported. Dhaka Tribune separately reported that workers from Standard Group dumped waste on the road and set it alight while attempting to block traffic. Police and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) personnel fired tear gas shells and sound grenades after clashes broke out.
The unrest also affected factory operations. Eight factories in the Savar-Ashulia industrial area remained closed under Section 13(1) of the Bangladesh Labour Act, 2006, while three others announced general holidays and workers at five factories stopped work, according to Dhaka Tribune. The closures and work stoppages come amid concerns among manufacturers that continued industrial disruption could affect production schedules and overseas orders.
Meanwhile, in Gazipur, garment workers blocked the Dhaka-Mymensingh Highway at several points, including Bhogra Bypass and Chandana Chowrasta. Police used tear gas shells and sound grenades to disperse demonstrators. At least 26 garment factories in Gazipur remained closed indefinitely, while several others announced general holidays, The Business Standard reported.
Bangladesh Garment Workers Demand Tk 30,000 Minimum Wage
The protests have centred on workers' demand for a "living wage to survive", with employees saying their earnings have failed to keep pace with inflation and rising household expenses.
While workers have been demanding a minimum monthly wage of Tk 30,000, their representative on the Minimum Wage Board proposed a minimum monthly wage of Tk 32,000 for garment workers and Tk 30,000 for newly recruited or trainee workers.
Bangladesh is the world's second-largest garment exporter after China. The industry employs more than four million workers and accounts for over 80 per cent of the country's export earnings. It supplies major international fashion brands, including H&M, Zara and Gap.
The prolonged unrest comes during the peak production season for spring and summer orders. Factory owners have warned that continued disruptions could delay shipments, affect overseas buyers' confidence and lead to order cancellations. The sector is already facing pressure from rising production costs, inflation and intense competition in global markets.
Wage Board Meeting Postponed, Revised Pay Structure Expected In December
The government constituted a Minimum Wage Board on November 1 to recommend a revised pay structure following demonstrations across major garment industrial zones. The board had earlier agreed to finalise its recommendations by the end of November.
However, its third meeting, scheduled for Monday, was postponed and will now be held on November 23, The Daily Star reported.
The factory owners' representative was expected to present a proposed pay scale at the November 16 meeting, while the workers' representative had already submitted a proposal seeking a minimum monthly wage of Tk 32,000.
At its first meeting on November 4, the board agreed that the revised pay structure would take effect from December 1, with workers receiving their increased wages in January. However, the actual wage rates are yet to be finalised, with the board scheduled to meet again on November 23 to consider the proposals from workers' and employers' representatives.
The wage demonstrations escalated during the first week of November, when protesters set fire to police vans and public transport vehicles and blocked two major highways.
Activists of the ruling Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) also took to the streets in anti-protest campaigns, carrying bamboo sticks to maintain order and resist what they described as "infiltrators".
BNP leaders have accused deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina and her supporters of attempting to destabilise the government through the protests. Hasina has rejected the allegations in media interviews.
Prime Minister Tarique Rahman's Information and Broadcasting Adviser Dr Zahed Ur Rahman had earlier accused the former prime minister of fuelling the unrest, saying, "Sheikh Hasina will not let the government remain in peace as long as she is alive".
A student-led uprising toppled Hasina's government on August 5, 2024, forcing her to flee to India. On May 12, 2025, the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus banned all activities of her Awami League party under the Anti-Terrorism (Amendment) Ordinance, 2025. The Election Commission also suspended the party's registration.