According to local media reports, demonstrations were held in Dhaka's Mirpur, as well as Savar and Ashulia, on Tuesday. In the Darus Salam and Shah Ali police station areas of Mirpur, workers gathered in the morning and attempted to march towards the Mirpur-10 roundabout. Police stopped them and subsequently fired sound grenades to disperse the crowd at around 10.30 am local time, Mirpur police station Officer-in-Charge Hafizur Rahman said, according to Prothom Alo.