Altman also drew a parallel with his own experience of being removed as OpenAI CEO in November 2023 before being reinstated days later following a wave of support from employees. He said he had “personal strong empathy” for Huang’s situation, recalling what it was like to be suddenly pushed out of a leadership position. Altman acknowledged Huang’s contribution to the artificial intelligence industry, saying it was difficult to imagine the AI revolution without him and the company he had built.