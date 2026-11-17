Sam Altman described Jensen Huang as a personal hero and expressed empathy for his situation following his departure from Nvidia.
Altman declined to take a position on Huang’s possible reinstatement, saying Nvidia and the wider AI industry would remain resilient.
Huang’s departure has drawn attention to allegations involving Alice Huang, a former Megaspeed executive suspected by US authorities of links to Chinese intelligence.
OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman has expressed personal sympathy for former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang following his resignation amid an investigation-linked controversy involving an alleged relationship with a Chinese businesswoman suspected by US authorities of spying for Beijing. Speaking at Semafor’s Silicon Valley & The World event on Monday, Altman described Huang as a longtime personal hero, adding that “heroes have flaws”. However, he declined to comment on whether Huang should return to lead the chipmaker, saying he did not know enough about the situation to take a position.
Altman also drew a parallel with his own experience of being removed as OpenAI CEO in November 2023 before being reinstated days later following a wave of support from employees. He said he had “personal strong empathy” for Huang’s situation, recalling what it was like to be suddenly pushed out of a leadership position. Altman acknowledged Huang’s contribution to the artificial intelligence industry, saying it was difficult to imagine the AI revolution without him and the company he had built.
Altman Declines To Back Huang’s Return
Asked whether Huang should be reinstated as Nvidia’s chief executive, Altman said he did not have sufficient information to answer. He nevertheless argued that Nvidia was a “behemoth of a company” and that the wider AI industry would remain resilient even without Huang at its helm. Altman said demand for artificial intelligence products and services remained strong, suggesting that the sector's growth would not depend on one individual.
Huang’s departure has triggered debate in Silicon Valley, with several prominent technology figures reportedly supporting efforts to bring him back. US President Donald Trump said he would not mind Huang’s reinstatement, while Elon Musk backed an online petition calling for the former chief executive’s return. However, The Washington Post, citing a person familiar with the board’s thinking, reported on Monday that Nvidia’s board was not considering reinstating him.
Spy Allegations Raise Questions Over Nvidia Leadership
Huang resigned from Nvidia last week after acknowledging an extramarital relationship with Alice Huang, a former senior executive at Megaspeed International. US authorities have reportedly suspected Alice Huang of having links to Chinese intelligence, with concerns that she may have sought information or influence relating to Nvidia’s advanced chips. However, Reuters has said it has not independently verified whether she was working on behalf of the Chinese government, and Beijing has denied that she is a spy.
The controversy has raised questions about corporate governance and potential national security risks, given Nvidia’s central role in the global AI and semiconductor industries. The company’s board has appointed an independent committee to investigate the matter, with outside legal counsel assisting the process. The allegations have also drawn attention to Nvidia’s influence over the supply of advanced chips, particularly amid US efforts to restrict China's access to critical semiconductor technology.