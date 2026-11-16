Silicon Valley executives rally behind former Nvidia chief Jensen Huang.
Elon Musk joins campaign seeking his return to Nvidia.
Online petition supporting Huang crosses 150,000 signatures.
Jensen Huang, who resigned as Nvidia CEO following allegations of an affair with a Chinese spy, is reportedly discussing a possible return to the top job with close associates.
A group of Silicon Valley executives is also backing Huang's possible return. One of his allies told the Financial Times that supporters are putting together a “war room” to lobby Nvidia's board to reinstate the chipmaker's former chief.
“Everyone that matters in tech outside the frontier labs loves Jensen,” one ally told the FT. However, another supporter acknowledged that “having an affair with a subordinate is a fireable offence.”
The development follows an earlier report that Nvidia's board had contacted Arm Holdings CEO Rene Haas, who heads the British chip designer, as it considered possible replacements for Huang.
The campaign to bring Huang back has also gained traction online. A website calling for his return has collected more than 150,000 signatures, including those of several prominent tech leaders. They include SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney, former Uber CEO Travis Kalanick and YouTube co-founder Steve Chen.
Elon Musk Backs Jensen Huang
Musk backed a campaign to bring Jensen Huang back to Nvidia shortly after the chipmaker's chief stepped down following controversy over his alleged affair with a Chinese spy. A day after Huang's resignation, Musk said he had signed a petition seeking his reinstatement.
“A petition is underway to reinstate Jensen, and I’m signing it too,” Musk wrote in response to a social media post urging Nvidia to bring Huang back.
Meanwhile, the FBI is investigating the alleged links between China and Huang's girlfriend, Alice Huang, even as he remains away from Nvidia's top executive position.
The petition, titled “Thirty-three years deserve an answer”, raised concerns over the circumstances of his departure. “We are concerned that Jensen was removed without meaningful due process,” it said.
The controversy surrounding the alleged affair has sent Nvidia's stock down more than 23%, dealing a major setback to a company at the heart of America's rapidly growing AI industry.