Jensen Huang Eyes Nvidia Comeback As Silicon Valley Allies Rally Behind Him: Reports

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Abhishek S Yadav
Published at:

Jensen Huang's possible return to Nvidia gains support from Elon Musk and Silicon Valley executives as a petition for his reinstatement crosses 150,000 signatures

image Prefer on Google
Elon Musk Jensen Huang Elon Musk hires Jensen Huang Jensen Huang Nvidia CEO
Elon Musk says and Jensen Huang Photo: X
Summary of this article

  • Silicon Valley executives rally behind former Nvidia chief Jensen Huang.

  • Elon Musk joins campaign seeking his return to Nvidia.

  • Online petition supporting Huang crosses 150,000 signatures.

Jensen Huang, who resigned as Nvidia CEO following allegations of an affair with a Chinese spy, is reportedly discussing a possible return to the top job with close associates.

A group of Silicon Valley executives is also backing Huang's possible return. One of his allies told the Financial Times that supporters are putting together a “war room” to lobby Nvidia's board to reinstate the chipmaker's former chief.

“Everyone that matters in tech outside the frontier labs loves Jensen,” one ally told the FT. However, another supporter acknowledged that “having an affair with a subordinate is a fireable offence.”

The development follows an earlier report that Nvidia's board had contacted Arm Holdings CEO Rene Haas, who heads the British chip designer, as it considered possible replacements for Huang.

The campaign to bring Huang back has also gained traction online. A website calling for his return has collected more than 150,000 signatures, including those of several prominent tech leaders. They include SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney, former Uber CEO Travis Kalanick and YouTube co-founder Steve Chen.

Elon Musk Backs Jensen Huang

Musk backed a campaign to bring Jensen Huang back to Nvidia shortly after the chipmaker's chief stepped down following controversy over his alleged affair with a Chinese spy. A day after Huang's resignation, Musk said he had signed a petition seeking his reinstatement.

Related Content
Alice Huang With Jensen Huang - | X
Nvidia co-founder and chief executive Jensen Huang - | John MacDougall / AFP
Musk said on Saturday he is backing a petition to reinstate Huang as Nvidia CEO - X
Elon Musk says he would be honoured to hire Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang after an X user urged him to bring the chipmaker's co-founder on board. - X

“A petition is underway to reinstate Jensen, and I’m signing it too,” Musk wrote in response to a social media post urging Nvidia to bring Huang back.

Meanwhile, the FBI is investigating the alleged links between China and Huang's girlfriend, Alice Huang, even as he remains away from Nvidia's top executive position.

The petition, titled “Thirty-three years deserve an answer”, raised concerns over the circumstances of his departure. “We are concerned that Jensen was removed without meaningful due process,” it said.

The controversy surrounding the alleged affair has sent Nvidia's stock down more than 23%, dealing a major setback to a company at the heart of America's rapidly growing AI industry.

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

Tags

  • WhatsApp
  • Google News
  • Subscribe to our magazines

RELATED STORIES

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories