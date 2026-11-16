Starshield Row Returns: Zelenskyy Appeals To Washington As SpaceX Denies Changes

Zelenskyy says a 161-kmph Starshield speed limit is disrupting Ukrainian interceptor drones
He has urged Washington and SpaceX to restore connectivity as Russian attacks threaten energy infrastructure ahead of winter
SpaceX denies any change, while two US senators have demanded records and explanations by November 30
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday urged the United States and Elon Musk's SpaceX to lift renewed restrictions on the military-oriented Starshield satellite service, warning that Ukraine's ability to protect civilians and energy infrastructure ahead of winter depended on restoring connectivity.
Zelenskyy said Ukrainian interceptor drones were losing contact with their operators when travelling faster than 161 kmph (100 mph), preventing them from keeping pace with Russia's jet-powered Shahed attack drones. He appealed to Washington and SpaceX to resolve the restrictions, saying: "It is important to be on the right side of history. We need to help Ukraine."
He said Russia had launched more than 2,300 attack drones, 1,590 guided aerial bombs and 15 missiles against Ukraine in the preceding week. Russian strikes had also targeted energy infrastructure, including substations, as the country prepared for another winter under attack.
Zelenskyy directed Ukraine's Foreign Ministry, Defence Ministry and Presidential Office to work with US counterparts and SpaceX to restore the system's operating speed.
Starshield Restrictions Return
The latest complaint follows an earlier disruption in October, when restrictions on Starlink and Starshield affected Ukrainian military communications and drone operations between October 13 and 24. Ukraine's Defence Ministry announced on October 24 that connectivity had been restored, with terminals operating at speeds exceeding 400 kmph.
However, Zelenskyy said renewed restrictions were recorded on November 12 across the frontline and Russian-occupied Ukrainian territories. He had also raised the issue with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, warning that the limitations were undermining Ukraine's ability to intercept Russian drones.
The distinction between the two SpaceX services is important. Starlink is the company's commercial satellite internet network, while Starshield is a defence-oriented system sold and operated through the US Department of War. Secretary of State Marco Rubio made this distinction during a press briefing in Mumbai on October 21, describing Starshield as a separate defence product.
Who Controls The Restrictions?
Responsibility for the disruptions remains disputed. Musk has previously said restrictions on Starshield were decisions made by the US military and ultimately the President. Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth subsequently suggested SpaceX could impose restrictions under its terms of service, while Rubio said decisions concerning commercial Starlink access rested with the company.
The controversy has drawn congressional scrutiny. On November 13, Democratic Senators Jeanne Shaheen and Chris Coons asked Musk and SpaceX to preserve all records and communications concerning restrictions on both services. They also sought written confirmation by November 30 and explanations of who authorised the restrictions, their technical scope and their impact on Ukrainian air defences.
The renewed dispute comes as Ukraine faces intensified Russian attacks on its energy infrastructure. With winter approaching, the reliability of satellite communications has become an increasingly important part of its military response and efforts to protect civilian power supplies.