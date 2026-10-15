Musk says Starshield is controlled by the US government, with usage limits determined by the US military and ultimately the US president.
Ukrainian officials report connectivity interruptions that have disrupted missions and made some military drones harder to control.
The White House and Pentagon had not publicly confirmed the alleged US role, while the reasons for the restrictions remained unclear.
Elon Musk has said the US government, rather than his company SpaceX, controls restrictions on the speed and usage of its military-grade Starshield satellite communications system, after Ukrainian officials reported disruptions to drone operations.
The restrictions reportedly affected terminals moving at speeds above 160 kilometres per hour, making some Ukrainian military drones harder to control. Musk said on Wednesday that Starshield systems are owned and controlled by the US government, with limits decided by the US military and ultimately President Donald Trump, according to AFP.
The remarks followed complaints from Ukrainian officials that sudden connectivity restrictions had disrupted military missions. Ukraine relies on satellite communications to guide drones, coordinate battlefield operations and support frontline logistics. The reported disruption comes amid growing tensions between Kyiv and Washington over military support and Ukraine’s attacks on Russian targets.
Why Are Ukraine’s Drones Being Affected?
Ukrainian presidential adviser Serhiy Beskrestnov said the country’s defence forces had not been warned about the restrictions, which disrupted several missions.
Ukraine’s 7th Rapid Reaction Corps reported that connections could drop for 10 to 20 seconds when drones travelled at around 110 to 120 kilometres per hour, making them harder to control.
A Ukrainian defence ministry source told Reuters that the restrictions had significantly complicated some drone operations and logistics.
The reported limits particularly affected drones and terminals operating at high speeds. By Wednesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said data connections were improving, with speeds of up to 161 kilometres per hour being restored.
However, a Ukrainian official said, according to media reports, that the rate remained insufficient to intercept some jet-powered Russian drones and called for the restrictions to be lifted.
What Have Musk And The US Government Said?
Musk responded to a post by Ukraine’s former defence minister Mykhailo Fedorov, who said that Starlink connectivity at speeds of up to 160 kilometres per hour was being restored but that removing Starshield’s speed limit entirely was critical for Ukraine’s defence. Musk distinguished between Starshield, the military-oriented system controlled by the US government, and Starlink, SpaceX’s commercial satellite internet service.
The White House had not confirmed or denied Musk’s assertion, while the Pentagon did not immediately respond to requests for comment, according to Al Jazeera. SpaceX also did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment on the restrictions.
The reasons for the reported limits remained unclear, leaving questions about their impact on Ukraine’s military operations and the extent of US involvement unresolved.