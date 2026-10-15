What Have Musk And The US Government Said?

Musk responded to a post by Ukraine’s former defence minister Mykhailo Fedorov, who said that Starlink connectivity at speeds of up to 160 kilometres per hour was being restored but that removing Starshield’s speed limit entirely was critical for Ukraine’s defence. Musk distinguished between Starshield, the military-oriented system controlled by the US government, and Starlink, SpaceX’s commercial satellite internet service.