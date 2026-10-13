More Trouble For Musk As RSS-Linked Group Urges Centre To Block Starlink’s India Launch

RSS-affiliated Swadeshi Jagran Manch urged the Centre to block Starlink’s commercial launch.
The group raised concerns about surveillance, domestic gateways and local internet restrictions.
The Centre rejected Musk’s allegations, saying satellite operators face equal regulatory requirements.
The RSS-affiliated Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM) on Tuesday urged the Centre to prevent Elon Musk’s Starlink from starting commercial satellite broadband services in India, arguing that its network could complicate internet shutdowns, lawful interception and security enforcement.
The demand follows Musk’s allegations that business interests were obstructing Starlink’s launch. The government rejected those claims and said Starlink, Reliance Jio and Bharti-backed Eutelsat OneWeb must demonstrate compliance with security conditions before receiving spectrum and beginning commercial operations.
SJM national co-convenor Ashwani Mahajan said the organisation’s objections concerned the routing of Indian internet traffic and the ability to restrict services in specific locations.
SJM Raises Concerns Over Internet Restrictions
Mahajan argued that authorities must retain the ability to suspend connectivity during security and public-order emergencies.
“Disrupting internet services frequently becomes essential to maintain law and order during instances of separatism, terrorism, riots, protests, and similar events,” he said in a statement.
The organisation contrasted satellite broadband with conventional telecom networks, saying existing operators could restrict services in designated areas and cooperate with investigating agencies.
It claimed satellite terminals could allow “hostile actors, smugglers or insurgent groups to communicate beyond conventional telecom networks”. It also cited alleged recoveries of unauthorised Starlink equipment in sensitive areas and during investigations.
Satellite Links And Domestic Gateways In Focus
SJM said Starlink’s use of laser links between satellites raised questions about whether traffic originating in India could travel through foreign infrastructure before reaching a ground station.
“Government wants Indian traffic routed through gateways within India,” Mahajan said.
He argued that authorities needed assurances that the network would comply with domestic routing and geographical restrictions.
“A key regulatory condition is that Starlink must be able to precisely restrict its services at the government’s behest; however, Starlink has not committed to meet this requirement, or its technology may not permit it,” the SJM claimed.
These were the organisation’s assertions about Starlink’s compliance and capabilities. The government has said security assessments of all three licensed satellite broadband operators remain underway.
'Baseless And Misconceived': Centre Rejects Musk’s Allegations
Musk recently alleged that “certain oligarchs” were blocking Starlink to preserve their “monopolistic chokehold”. He subsequently asked on X: “Is Ambani the real boss of India?”
The Centre described its regulatory framework as “fair and non-discriminatory” and called suggestions of discriminatory treatment “baseless and misconceived”.
The Ministry of Communications said Starlink, Jio and Eutelsat OneWeb were “broadly at the same regulatory stage”. Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said security clearances fell within the Home Ministry’s domain.
Mahajan accused Musk of seeking public pressure instead of addressing regulatory concerns.
“It appears that Starlink is perhaps not prepared to meet those specific requirements. Consequently, it seems Elon Musk is either attempting to secure the license by creating public pressure against the government or is making these statements out of frustration,” he said.
Push For Domestic Alternatives
SJM argued that restricting Starlink could give India time to develop indigenous satellite internet services for remote regions.
“Even if there is a slight delay in launching indigenous satellite-based internet services, we would still be able to offer services far cheaper than Starlink while ensuring national security,” Mahajan said.
The organisation also linked its demand to US trade restrictions, arguing that India could invoke national-security concerns to block Starlink in response to tariffs on Indian goods.
It drew a parallel with its earlier opposition to Chinese telecom equipment suppliers Huawei and ZTE, saying those objections had also centred on national security.