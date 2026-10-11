Elon Musk Backs Donald Trump's Call For New Ukrainian Leader

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Abhishek S Yadav
Published at:

Elon Musk has said on his X handle that it is time to replace the President of Ukraine, supporting Donald Trump's call

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Tech billionaire Elon Musk (L) with US President Donald Trump (R)
Tech billionaire Elon Musk (L) with US President Donald Trump (R) Photo: AP
Summary of this article

  • Elon Musk supports Trump's call to replace Volodymyr Zelensky.

  • Trump urged Ukraine to choose leadership open to peace deals.

  • Zelensky criticized the US-Russia diesel agreement following Russian strikes.

American business tycoon Elon Musk has said that it is time for Ukraine to get a new leader after recent comments from US President Donald Trump asking for the replacement of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Elon Musk was reacting to a post on X that quoted a report of Trump asking for the replacement of Zelensky on accusations of repeatedly rejecting opportunities to negotiate an end to Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Earlier, Trump, while speaking to reporters in Washington, asked Ukraine to pick a new leader who is ready to make a deal with Russia. He also asked Ukraine not to attack Russian refineries.

He said, “You know what I suggest? I suggest they get a new leader who could make a deal because he could've made many deals and, for some reason, he never does.”

‘I Think It’s Time For Ukraine To Get A New President’: Donald Trump

By Outlook News Desk

Trump claimed that the Russia-Ukraine war would not have started if he had been the US president in 2022.

He said, "That war would have never started. There was no reason that war between Ukraine and Russia started. It started due to incompetence. (Zelensky) lost 30% of your country and you've had over a million people go between the two of them, over 2 million people killed.

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US President Donald Trump - X@WhiteHouse
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy - X@ZelenskyyUa
US President Donald Trump - X@WhiteHouse
Elon Musk - X

That's a war that should have never started. And I think it's time for Ukraine to get a new president," Trump said.

Comments from the American President came after Zelensky criticised the diesel deal between the US and Russia, terming it "unworthy of our partners" and a "weak decision". He further claimed that Moscow was expressing its "thanks" for the deal by attacking Ukraine.

Trump Says Russia Will Ship Diesel As US Seeks To Cut Fuel Prices

By Outlook News Desk

On his X account, Zelensky wrote, "Today, Russia expressed its thanks for the lifting of sanctions on diesel exports by dropping five glide bombs on residential buildings in Zaporizhzhia."

Earlier on October 9, Trump announced on his social media, Truth Social, that "Russia will immediately supply over 300,000 Tons of Diesel Fuel to the American and Global Marketplace."

Providing more details on the deal, Trump said Russia will supply 500,000 tonnes in November, followed by one million tonne of oil, with further larger releases promised.

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