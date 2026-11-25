US destroys nearly five tonnes of unstable explosives.
Iowa residents told to shelter amid toxic dust fears.
FEMA confirms blast, urges people to follow EPA guidance.
The US government on Wednesday carried out a planned explosion to destroy an aging stockpile of lead-based explosives at an Army munitions depot. Residents of a nearby farming town in Iowa stayed indoors to avoid exposure to toxic dust released by the blast.
Authorities had argued that carrying out a controlled detonation was safer than allowing the deteriorating chemical containers to remain at the site, where they could eventually explode on their own, according to Reuters.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) confirmed the operation in a post on X shortly after the scheduled 9 am CST (3 pm GMT) blast.
It asked residents living within 20 miles of the site who had not evacuated to remain indoors and follow safety instructions from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).
"Following this morning’s controlled detonation in Middletown, Iowa, residents within 20 miles who have not evacuated should continue to shelter in place and follow @EPA safety guidance until given the all clear by officials. FEMA has provided safe lodging to those who evacuated," the agency said.
Officials had not immediately confirmed whether the detonation had gone as planned. The US Army had intended to destroy nearly five tonnes (4,500 kg) of deteriorated and highly unstable lead azide stored in 68 ageing plastic barrels.
A live television broadcast from the site captured what sounded like an explosion at the scheduled time. A small plume of what appeared to be grey smoke rose above the trees into the early morning sky before disappearing.
The main safety concern was the possibility of toxic lead dust spreading beyond the explosion site and settling over nearby homes, farmland and livestock. The detonation was carried out at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in Middletown, around 150 miles southwest of Des Moines, the state capital.