The US Army is preparing to destroy 68 drums containing nearly 4.4 tonnes of unstable lead azide in Iowa
The controlled detonation is intended to prevent an accidental explosion but could release toxic lead particles
Environmental authorities are conducting air, soil and water tests to monitor potential contamination
Inside earth-covered storage magazines at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in Middletown, nearly 10,000 pounds of a decades-old military explosive have become increasingly unstable. A routine inspection in March found that the stored material had deteriorated and partially crystallised, raising the risk that even minor disturbance could trigger an explosion.
The US Army now intends to destroy the stockpile through a controlled detonation. The operation, involving approximately 68 drums containing more than 9,700 pounds (around 4.4 tonnes) of lead azide, is scheduled for Wednesday at approximately 9 AM Central Standard Time. Illinois authorities have described the plan as involving two controlled detonations.
The decision has created a difficult public-safety dilemma. The Army argues that moving or chemically treating the material could cause an uncontrolled explosion. Residents and environmental groups, meanwhile, fear that detonating it could release lead-containing particles into the surrounding environment.
The incident is a planned disposal operation involving an explosive whose deterioration has made its storage increasingly dangerous.
What Exactly Is Lead Azide?
Lead azide is a primary explosive used in military ammunition, particularly in detonators, blasting caps and primers. These devices initiate the sequence that triggers a munition's main explosive charge.
Unlike the larger explosive filling of a bomb or artillery shell, a primary explosive is generally used in small quantities because of its sensitivity. The US Army Corps of Engineers classifies lead azide among materials that can be detonated by heat, sparks, impact or friction. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration also identifies it as an explosive that can react dangerously to shock, heat and friction.
Its usefulness in ammunition comes from this sensitivity which makes deteriorating stocks particularly hazardous. When lead azide degrades and crystallises, it can become extremely unstable, increasing the possibility of an unintended detonation.
Why Is The Army Destroying Its Stockpile?
The danger became apparent during a routine inspection on March 11, 2026. Army officials identified severe degradation and crystallisation affecting the 68 drums stored at the Iowa facility. According to the Army, crystallised material had accumulated on the exterior of the containers, including their lids, making them difficult to move or open safely.
The stockpile had been transferred to Iowa from a military facility in Texas in 2009, as per a report by AP. Its deterioration has forced the Army to reconsider how it can be safely disposed of.
Officials evaluated several options, including continued storage, transportation to another disposal facility and chemical neutralisation. The Army concluded that handling the drums or attempting treatment could expose the unstable material to friction, vibration and other disturbances. It has described an in-place controlled detonation by military explosive ordnance disposal specialists as the only viable option.
The Environmental Protection Agency issued an emergency permit under the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act after determining that the deteriorating stockpile posed an imminent and substantial threat to human health and the environment.
For the Army, the risk of waiting has become increasingly difficult to justify. An uncontrolled explosion could occur at any moment without the environmental precautions and public-safety arrangements being prepared for the planned operation.
Why Has The Planned Detonation Raised Health Concerns?
Lead azide contains lead, a toxic heavy metal. Destroying the explosive material does not eliminate the lead itself. The detonation could release small lead-containing particles into the air, which may travel beyond the military installation before settling on homes, soil, farmland and other surfaces.
The Iowa Department of Health and Human Services identifies exposure to airborne lead particles and contact with deposited dust as the principal public-health concerns. Children and pregnant women are particularly vulnerable. Lead exposure can affect children's brain development, learning and behaviour, while lead can also pass from a pregnant woman to a developing foetus.
The potential effects extend beyond the immediate explosion. Lead deposited on soil and household surfaces can remain an environmental concern after the airborne plume has dispersed. Questions have therefore emerged over possible exposure involving homes, agricultural land, livestock and water sources.
The Army's environmental modelling has identified areas where airborne particles could travel and settle, although these are projections rather than evidence of actual contamination. The Environmental Protection Agency says it has deployed more than 100 personnel and contractors and conducted over 1,001 air, soil and water samples before the operation. Further sampling is planned during and after the detonation, with remediation to follow wherever contamination is identified.
Why Are Residents And Environmental Groups Challenging The Plan?
The prospect of lead dust spreading beyond the plant has prompted objections from residents and environmental organisations. Critics have questioned whether the Army's mitigation measures adequately address the potential consequences for communities and the surrounding environment.
The dispute reached the courts after environmental groups sought to stop the operation. The Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals lifted a temporary administrative stay and rejected an emergency application to halt the detonation on Monday, allowing the Army to proceed while the wider litigation continues.
The Trump administration had also become involved. President Donald Trump publicly directed the Army to pause the operation until the appeals court agreed it could proceed. Following the court's decision, the Army maintained its Wednesday schedule.
FEMA is supporting recommended relocation for residents of Middletown and affected areas within a five-mile corridor extending southwest of the plant. The Army has also planned protective measures, including physical barriers, specialised gels and foams intended to limit the spread of airborne particles. Weather conditions and atmospheric modelling will influence the timing and assessment of the operation.
The precautions are intended to reduce exposure but it doesn’t guarantee that no lead particles will escape the installation, which is why environmental sampling and possible cleanup remain central to the response.
Is The Army Looking For Alternatives To Lead Azide?
The Iowa stockpile has also drawn attention to the longer-term risks of using lead-based initiating explosives in military ammunition.
Army researchers are developing DBX-1, a copper-based primary explosive intended as a less toxic alternative to lead azide. The compound is designed for applications including detonators and artillery fuzes, and the Army says it could reduce lead exposure during manufacturing and handling.
Its introduction will require further testing and qualification across different military applications. The transition away from lead azide is therefore expected to take time.
The planned Iowa operation brings together two different hazards: an unstable explosive that the Army believes can no longer be safely stored, and the toxic material that could spread during its destruction. The Army's priority is to prevent an uncontrolled detonation, while the environmental response will determine whether the controlled operation creates a longer-term contamination problem for nearby communities.