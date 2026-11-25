Ben Stokes and David Warner headline the Rs 2 crore base-price category for IPL 2027
Avesh Khan and Deepak Chahar are the two Indian players in this bracket
Several overseas stars, including Trent Boult, Rachin Ravindra and Wanindu Hasaranga, have registered
The countdown to the IPL 2027 mini-auction has begun, and several prominent international cricketers are preparing to go under the hammer. Among the biggest talking points is the return of England all-rounder Ben Stokes, who has registered himself in the highest base-price bracket of Rs 2 crore.
The initial auction register features 1,220 players, with franchises set to shortlist their preferred names before the final list is announced. A number of established international stars, former IPL champions and recently released players have opted for the maximum base price, making this category particularly interesting.
According to the latest auction coverage, 30 players have registered in the Rs 2 crore bracket, including two Indians and 28 overseas cricketers.
Ben Stokes Headlines the Rs 2 Crore Base Price List
Stokes is arguably the biggest attraction in this category. The former England captain last played in the IPL for Chennai Super Kings in 2023 and has now registered for the 2027 auction after a prolonged absence from the tournament.
Another major name is Australian batter David Warner, who is eyeing an IPL comeback despite going unsold in recent auction cycles. The three-time Orange Cap winner has also opted for the Rs 2 crore bracket.
New Zealand's Trent Boult, Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway and Daryl Mitchell are among the other notable names. England's Jonny Bairstow and Tom Curran, along with Sri Lankan all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga, also feature in the list.
Full List of Players With Rs 2 Crore Base Price for IPL 2027 Auction
Here is the complete player-wise breakdown, including their country, previous IPL franchise and last IPL season.
|Player
|Country
|Previous IPL Team
|Last IPL Season
|Avesh Khan
|India
|LSG
|2026
|Deepak Chahar
|India
|Mumbai Indians
|2026
|Ben Stokes
|England
|CSK
|2023
|David Warner
|Australia
|Delhi Capitals
|2024
|Fazalhaq Farooqi
|Afghanistan
|Rajasthan Royals
|2025
|Mujeeb Ur Rahman
|Afghanistan
|Mumbai Indians
|2025
|Rahmanullah Gurbaz
|Afghanistan
|KKR
|2025
|Jake Fraser-McGurk
|Australia
|Delhi Capitals
|2025
|Jhye Richardson
|Australia
|Delhi Capitals
|2024
|Mahli Beardman
|Australia
|—
|—
|Spencer Johnson
|Australia
|CSK
|2026
|Jonny Bairstow
|England
|Mumbai Indians
|2025
|Sam Billings
|England
|KKR
|2022
|Sonny Baker
|England
|—
|—
|Tom Curran
|England
|Delhi Capitals
|2021
|Adam Milne
|New Zealand
|Rajasthan Royals
|2026
|Ben Sears
|New Zealand
|—
|—
|Bevon Jacobs
|New Zealand
|—
|—
|Daryl Mitchell
|New Zealand
|CSK
|2024
|Devon Conway
|New Zealand
|CSK
|2025
|Rachin Ravindra
|New Zealand
|KKR
|2026
|Trent Boult
|New Zealand
|Mumbai Indians
|2026
|Will O'Rourke
|New Zealand
|LSG
|2025
|Anrich Nortje
|South Africa
|Delhi Capitals
|2026
|Gerald Coetzee
|South Africa
|SRH
|2026
|Matheesha Pathirana
|Sri Lanka
|KKR
|2026
|Wanindu Hasaranga
|Sri Lanka
|LSG
|2026
|Shai Hope
|West Indies
|Delhi Capitals
|2024
|Shimron Hetmyer
|West Indies
|Rajasthan Royals
|2026
Avesh Khan and Deepak Chahar Lead the Indian Contingent
Interestingly, only two Indian cricketers have registered at the highest base price. Avesh Khan, who was previously associated with Lucknow Super Giants, and Deepak Chahar, released by Mumbai Indians, have both opted for Rs 2 crore.
Both are experienced Indian pacers who could attract interest from franchises looking to strengthen their bowling departments. Their availability could become particularly important for teams seeking reliable domestic fast-bowling options.
Four Players Yet to Make Their IPL Debut
Another interesting aspect of this category is the presence of four players who are yet to feature in the IPL.
Australian youngster Mahli Beardman, England's Sonny Baker and New Zealand's Ben Sears and Bevon Jacobs are among those hoping to secure their maiden IPL contracts. Their inclusion in the highest base-price bracket makes their auction journey particularly interesting.
When and Where Will the IPL 2027 Auction Take Place?
The IPL 2027 mini-auction is scheduled to take place on December 16 in Goa. The initial register has 1,220 players, but franchises must submit their preferred names before the final auction pool is confirmed.
Teams have until November 27 to request additional names, while December 1 is the deadline for submitting their preferred players from the register.