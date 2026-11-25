Why Washington Is Preparing Another Tariff Offensive

Section 301 gives the US government authority to impose trade measures against foreign practices it considers unfair or discriminatory towards American commerce. The Trump administration argues that subsidised production in major manufacturing economies has created persistent trade surpluses and an oversupply of goods, including steel, electric vehicles, solar products and other manufactured items. China, in particular, has been singled out over the scale of its industrial output. Beijing has rejected the broader criticism, arguing that its exports reflect competitive advantages.