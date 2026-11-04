Washington’s Divided Power: What The Democratic Takeover Of Congress Means For India

In February 2026, India and the US announced a framework for an Interim Agreement on reciprocal trade, while continuing negotiations for a broader Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA). The framework proposed an 18% US reciprocal tariff rate on specified Indian goods, alongside Indian tariff reductions on US industrial and agricultural products. It also included India's intention to purchase US energy, aircraft, technology products and other goods worth $500 billion over five years, as well as expanded cooperation on GPUs and data-centre products.