Democrats Are Ahead In The Polls, Is A Midterm Wave Really Coming?

Late-October polls show Democrats leading Republicans on the national congressional ballot, with dissatisfaction over Trump’s economic record contributing to the shift
Higher engagement among Democratic supporters and the economy’s prominence as a voter concern are adding to the party’s optimism
The House appears more accessible, but the Senate’s electoral map and the need for individual state victories make a Democratic majority harder to secure
With Americans voting in the US midterm elections on Tuesday, Democrats have reasons to expect gains in Congress. Several national polls show the party leading Republicans on the generic congressional ballot, while surveys point to dissatisfaction with President Donald Trump’s handling of the economy and stronger enthusiasm among Democratic supporters.
A Reuters/Ipsos poll conducted from October 22–26 found that 53% of likely voters favoured or leaned towards the Democratic candidate for Congress in their district, against 44% for Republicans. A Marist survey released on October 27 found a similar gap, with Democrats leading 52% to 44% among likely voters.
The figures indicate a national advantage, but they do not establish how many seats Democrats will win. The House and Senate have different electoral arithmetic, and the party’s path to a majority in the latter is considerably narrower.
What Do The Latest Polls Say About Democratic Support?
The generic congressional ballot asks voters which party’s candidate they would support in their district if an election were held at that moment. It is a measure of national preference, not a direct projection of the number of seats each party will win.
The advantage appears across several surveys, although their samples and questions differ. Pew Research Center’s October 8 survey found Democrats leading Republicans 44% to 36% among registered voters. AP-NORC, in a separate October 15 survey, found that 47% preferred Democratic control of the House, compared with 38% who favoured Republican control. On control of the Senate, the figures were 46% and 38%, respectively.
The different results should not be treated as interchangeable. Reuters/Ipsos and Marist reported preferences among likely voters, while Pew’s 44–36 finding was among registered voters. AP-NORC asked which party respondents preferred to control Congress, rather than which candidate they would vote for.
Together, however, the surveys point to a consistent Democratic advantage in national political sentiment.
Why Are Democrats More Optimistic?
Economic dissatisfaction is one of the main factors shaping the campaign. The Reuters/Ipsos survey found that only 25% of Americans approved of Trump's handling of the economy, while 20% approved of his handling of the cost of living. His overall approval rating stood at 32%.
The same survey found that Democrats had overtaken Republicans as the party voters preferred to handle the economy, by 34% to 28%. This marked a shift from January 2025, when Republicans held a 17-point advantage on the issue.
Pew’s October survey also found that the economy was the most important issue for voters: 84% of registered voters said it was very important to their congressional vote. The future of democracy, healthcare and education were other prominent concerns.
Democratic supporters also appeared more motivated to vote. Pew found that 63% of registered voters backing Democratic House candidates were extremely motivated to vote, compared with 46% of those supporting Republican candidates. Half of Democratic supporters said they had given the election a lot of thought, against 36% of Republican supporters.
There is also evidence that the election is being framed partly as a referendum on Trump. Pew found that 44% of voters viewed their congressional vote mainly as a vote against the president, compared with 19% who saw it as a vote in his favour. Marist reported a similar gap among likely voters, at 44% and 21%.
The figures suggest that Democratic optimism is driven by both dissatisfaction with the administration and the prospect of higher turnout among their own supporters. But an anti-Trump vote does not necessarily translate into positive support for every Democratic candidate or policy proposal.
Is The House Within Democrats’ Reach?
The House is the more plausible route to a Democratic majority. All 435 seats are contested every two years, making national voter preferences more relevant to the overall contest, although individual district races can produce very different outcomes.
Pew’s October 15 survey found that 55% of Americans expected Democrats to win the House, while 40% expected Republicans to retain control. These were public expectations, not a forecast based on district-level results.
The historical record also gives Democrats grounds for optimism. According to the US House of Representatives’ historical data, more than three-quarters of the 19 changes in House majority since 1856 occurred during midterm elections. However, the House has actually changed hands in only a little more than one-third of midterm elections during that period. A midterm advantage for the opposition is therefore a pattern, not a certainty.
The national ballot lead may help Democrats compete across districts, but its impact will depend on where their votes are concentrated and whether they can win closely contested constituencies.
Why Is Winning The Senate More Difficult?
The Senate presents a different challenge because only about one-third of its 100 seats are contested every two years. The outcome depends on the particular states holding elections, not simply on the national distribution of votes.
At the start of the 119th Congress, Republicans held 53 seats, Democrats 45, while two independents caucused with Democrats. This gave the Republican side a 53–47 advantage. Democrats would need a net gain of four seats to secure a Senate majority, assuming the current alignment remains unchanged.
Pew’s October 15 survey reflected the uncertainty. While 55% of Americans expected Democrats to win the House, opinion on the Senate was almost evenly divided: 48% expected Republicans to retain control and 46% thought Democrats would take the majority.
A national Democratic lead does not automatically overcome the Republican advantage in the states where Senate seats are being contested. The party must win individual races in states with different political balances, making a Senate majority more difficult to secure than a House majority.
Can The Polling Lead Be Trusted?
The polls provide a picture of voter preferences at the time they were conducted, not a guaranteed outcome. The American Association for Public Opinion Research (AAPOR) cautions that pre-election surveys can differ from final results because of sampling errors, non-response, changes in voter preferences and difficulties in predicting who will actually turn out.
The distinction between registered and likely voters is particularly important. A survey of registered voters measures a broader group than one that attempts to identify those most likely to cast ballots. Differences in turnout among younger voters, independents or other demographic groups can change the final result.
The latest national figures should therefore be read as evidence of a favourable political environment for Democrats, not as a seat projection. Even a sizeable national lead can produce a narrower result when translated into district and state contests.
The November 3 election will test whether Democratic advantage in national polling, stronger voter engagement and dissatisfaction with the Trump administration are sufficient to change the balance of power in Washington. The House appears more accessible, but the Senate remains a tougher contest. Whether Democrats gain control of one or both chambers will depend on the individual races and the voters who turn out.