'We Can’t Allow Muslim Brotherhood': Trump Warns Of Group’s Influence As US Midterms Near

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Rucha Pramanick
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Donald Trump warned against the Muslim Brotherhood gaining political influence as he campaigned for Republican Senate candidates ahead of the November 3 US midterm elections, while renewing attacks on Michigan Democrat Abdul El-Sayed

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Summary of this article

  • Donald Trump said the US could not allow the Muslim Brotherhood to gain political influence, alleging that even a small number of votes could give the group leverage over a political party.

  • Trump renewed his attacks on Michigan Democratic Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed, whom he has accused of having links to the Muslim Brotherhood, while campaigning for Republican candidates.

  • Trump welcomed Democratic Congresswoman Haley Stevens' endorsement of Republican Senate candidate Mike Rogers in Michigan and praised her decision to cross party lines.

US President Donald Trump has said the United States cannot allow the Muslim Brotherhood to gain influence within a political party, alleging that even a small number of votes could give the organisation leverage to dictate its decisions.

“We have to get the Senate. We can’t allow the Muslim Brotherhood,” Trump told reporters on Sunday, November 1, as he made a final campaign push for Republican candidates ahead of the November 3 midterm elections. He alleged that when the group has “one or two or three votes”, it can effectively take control of a party and “blackmail” and “extort” it into following its demands.

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Trump made the remarks while speaking to reporters after arriving in Dubuque, Iowa, accompanied by US House Speaker Mike Johnson and Interior Secretary Doug Burgum. He was campaigning for Republican Senate candidates Ashley Hinson in Iowa and Roger Marshall in Kansas, urging voters to support both candidates as Republicans sought to retain control of the Senate. “We have to make sure that Roger gets in, and we have to make sure that Ashley gets in,” Trump said. He was scheduled to conclude his campaign tour in Kansas.

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The remarks came amid Trump's repeated attacks on Democratic Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed, who is contesting the Michigan Senate race against Republican Mike Rogers. Trump has accused El-Sayed of having links to the Muslim Brotherhood and repeatedly referred to him as a “jihadist”. During his Iowa campaign appearance, Trump also suggested that a special metal detector would be needed for El-Sayed if he entered the Senate. These allegations have been made by Trump during the campaign and should not be treated as established facts. Reuters reported that Trump had provided no evidence for his characterisation of El-Sayed as a jihadist.

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Trump Welcomes Democratic Congresswoman’s Endorsement Of Republican

During the interaction, Trump also welcomed Democratic Congresswoman Haley Stevens' endorsement of Republican Senate candidate Mike Rogers in Michigan. Rogers is competing against El-Sayed for the seat. Calling the endorsement “a smart thing”, Trump said Stevens had done the right thing by backing Rogers. Asked whether he would contact her, he said he would call to thank her. Trump also said he would welcome Stevens joining the Republican Party.

House Speaker Mike Johnson said he had spoken to Stevens and claimed that she and her fiancé had received threats following her endorsement. Trump said Stevens was in danger and praised her for taking the position. The president also claimed that his campaign rallies had drawn large crowds, saying arenas had been sold out across the country.

Republicans are seeking to retain their Senate majority in the November 3 midterm elections, with several closely contested races expected to influence control of the chamber. Trump's campaign appearances in Iowa and Kansas formed part of his final effort to mobilise support for Republican candidates before polling day.

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