The remarks came amid Trump's repeated attacks on Democratic Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed, who is contesting the Michigan Senate race against Republican Mike Rogers. Trump has accused El-Sayed of having links to the Muslim Brotherhood and repeatedly referred to him as a “jihadist”. During his Iowa campaign appearance, Trump also suggested that a special metal detector would be needed for El-Sayed if he entered the Senate. These allegations have been made by Trump during the campaign and should not be treated as established facts. Reuters reported that Trump had provided no evidence for his characterisation of El-Sayed as a jihadist.