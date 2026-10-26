Trump Uses 9/11 And Flight 93 To Target Muslim Candidate Abdul El-Sayed In Michigan

Republicans and right-wing media have also highlighted two social media posts from 2012 by El-Sayed’s half-sister, Eman Abdelhadi. In the posts, cited by the Associated Press, she wrote that her family had long been associated with the Muslim Brotherhood and described her mother’s involvement with the organisation in the early 1970s. El-Sayed has denied affiliation with the group and said he was raised by his father, not his biological mother.