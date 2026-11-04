Abdul El-Sayed defeated Republican Mike Rogers in Michigan's 2026 Senate race.
His victory makes him the first Muslim elected to the US Senate.
El-Sayed campaigned on universal healthcare, taxing the wealthy and campaign finance reform.
Democrat Abdul El-Sayed has won Michigan’s US Senate race, defeating Republican Mike Rogers in a closely fought contest. His victory makes him the first Muslim elected to serve in the US Senate.
Decision Desk HQ projected El-Sayed as the winner, reporting that he received 51.78 per cent of the vote against Rogers’s 46.23 per cent, with 82 per cent of the vote counted at its latest update. The Associated Press reported that El-Sayed declared victory early Wednesday.
Michigan's open Senate seat became a major target for both parties after Democratic Senator Gary Peters announced that he would not seek re-election. The contest drew national attention as Democrats sought to regain control of the Senate, which they have now secured through gains in other states.
El-Sayed's Campaign And The Michigan Senate Contest
El-Sayed campaigned on universal healthcare, taxing the wealthy and reducing the influence of corporate money in politics. He also sought to build support among young voters and rural Republicans, positioning his campaign around economic inequality and access to healthcare.
El-Sayed's criticism of US support for Israel's war in Gaza became a major point of contention during the campaign. He faced accusations of antisemitism during the campaign, while Republican opponents also used anti-Muslim rhetoric against him. President Donald Trump called him a "jihadist", a remark reported by The Washington Post.
Rogers, a former Republican congressman and FBI agent, was seeking a second chance after narrowly losing Michigan's 2024 Senate race to Democrat Elissa Slotkin. He also received President Donald Trump's endorsement in the 2026 contest.
Who Is Abdul El-Sayed?
El-Sayed is a public health expert and epidemiologist who holds a medical degree from Columbia University. He previously served as Detroit's health commissioner and directed Wayne County's health department.
Born and raised in Metro Detroit, El-Sayed graduated with highest distinction from the University of Michigan before completing his medical degree at Columbia University. He also earned a doctorate in public health from the University of Oxford as a Rhodes Scholar.
El-Sayed first ran for elected office in 2018, contesting the Democratic primary for Michigan governor, where he finished second. He returned to the electoral contest in 2026, defeating Congresswoman Haley Stevens in the August 4 Democratic Senate primary.