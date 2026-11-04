Abdul El-Sayed Wins Michigan Senate Race, Becomes First Muslim US Senator

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Published at:

The Democrat defeated Republican Mike Rogers in a closely fought contest, becoming the first Muslim elected to the US Senate.

image Prefer on Google
Abdul El-Sayed wins Michigan Senate race us midterm elections 2026
Abdul El-Sayed defeated Republican Mike Rogers in Michigan's 2026 Senate race. Photo: X
Summary of this article

  • Abdul El-Sayed defeated Republican Mike Rogers in Michigan's 2026 Senate race.

  • His victory makes him the first Muslim elected to the US Senate.

  • El-Sayed campaigned on universal healthcare, taxing the wealthy and campaign finance reform.

Democrat Abdul El-Sayed has won Michigan’s US Senate race, defeating Republican Mike Rogers in a closely fought contest. His victory makes him the first Muslim elected to serve in the US Senate.

Decision Desk HQ projected El-Sayed as the winner, reporting that he received 51.78 per cent of the vote against Rogers’s 46.23 per cent, with 82 per cent of the vote counted at its latest update. The Associated Press reported that El-Sayed declared victory early Wednesday.

Michigan's open Senate seat became a major target for both parties after Democratic Senator Gary Peters announced that he would not seek re-election. The contest drew national attention as Democrats sought to regain control of the Senate, which they have now secured through gains in other states.

US Midterm Elections 2026: When Polls Close, Key Senate Races To Watch

By Outlook News Desk

US Midterm Results 2026: Election Night Or Days Later, When Will Results Be Clear?

By Outlook News Desk

El-Sayed's Campaign And The Michigan Senate Contest

El-Sayed campaigned on universal healthcare, taxing the wealthy and reducing the influence of corporate money in politics. He also sought to build support among young voters and rural Republicans, positioning his campaign around economic inequality and access to healthcare.

Related Content
Owaisi and Abdul El-Sayed - File Photo
US President Donald Trump - X@WhiteHouse
Haley Stevens endorsed Republican Mike Rogers after losing Michigan's Democratic Senate primary to Abdul El-Sayed. - X
Haley Stevens endorsed Republican Mike Rogers just two days before Michigan's Senate election. - X

El-Sayed's criticism of US support for Israel's war in Gaza became a major point of contention during the campaign. He faced accusations of antisemitism during the campaign, while Republican opponents also used anti-Muslim rhetoric against him. President Donald Trump called him a "jihadist", a remark reported by The Washington Post.

Rogers, a former Republican congressman and FBI agent, was seeking a second chance after narrowly losing Michigan's 2024 Senate race to Democrat Elissa Slotkin. He also received President Donald Trump's endorsement in the 2026 contest.

Who Is Abdul El-Sayed?

El-Sayed is a public health expert and epidemiologist who holds a medical degree from Columbia University. He previously served as Detroit's health commissioner and directed Wayne County's health department.

Born and raised in Metro Detroit, El-Sayed graduated with highest distinction from the University of Michigan before completing his medical degree at Columbia University. He also earned a doctorate in public health from the University of Oxford as a Rhodes Scholar.

El-Sayed first ran for elected office in 2018, contesting the Democratic primary for Michigan governor, where he finished second. He returned to the electoral contest in 2026, defeating Congresswoman Haley Stevens in the August 4 Democratic Senate primary.

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

Tags

  • WhatsApp
  • Google News
  • Subscribe to our magazines

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories