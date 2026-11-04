Andy Barr defeated Charles Booker in Kentucky's Senate race, keeping the seat in Republican hands after Mitch McConnell's decision not to seek re-election.
Barr campaigned with Donald Trump's endorsement, highlighting his positions on taxes, border security and domestic energy production.
Booker, a former state representative making his third Senate bid, focused on healthcare, living costs and support for working families.
Republican Congressman Andy Barr has defeated Democrat Charles Booker in the US Senate race in Kentucky, winning the seat being vacated by longtime Republican Senator Mitch McConnell, according to the Associated Press. Barr's victory on Tuesday, November 3, will bring an end to McConnell's more than four-decade tenure in the Senate and ensure that the seat remains in Republican hands.
Unofficial results published by the Kentucky Secretary of State showed Barr with 784,000 votes against Booker's 611,987, with the Republican leading by more than 172,000 votes. The Associated Press called the race for Barr on Tuesday night, when he had established a lead that Booker could not overcome. The state results page continued to identify the figures as unofficial.
The contest was closely watched because it determined who would succeed McConnell, who announced he would not seek another term after representing Kentucky in the Senate since 1985. McConnell, a former Senate majority leader and one of the most influential Republicans in Washington, played a central role in shaping the party's legislative strategy and securing conservative appointments to the federal judiciary.
Barr's Trump backing and campaign priorities
Barr, 53, has represented Kentucky's Sixth Congressional District in the US House of Representatives since 2013. He received President Donald Trump's endorsement in May, campaigning as an ally of the president and highlighting his support for lower taxes, border security and policies aimed at expanding domestic energy production.
During the campaign, Barr argued that his experience in Congress would help him represent Kentucky's interests in Washington. He also focused on economic issues, including reducing costs for households and supporting businesses. Trump won Kentucky by a wide margin in the 2024 presidential election, making the state a difficult contest for Democrats.
Booker makes another bid for the Senate
Booker, a former Kentucky state representative from Louisville, was making his third attempt to win a US Senate seat. He previously lost the Democratic primary in 2020 and challenged Republican Senator Rand Paul in the 2022 general election. His campaign focused on the cost of living, healthcare access, poverty and support for working families.
Booker received backing from former President Barack Obama in the closing days of the campaign, while several Democratic senators also endorsed him. He sought to appeal to voters concerned about economic pressures and the direction of the state, but could not overcome Barr's lead in the Republican-leaning state.
Barr's victory means Kentucky will continue to have two Republican senators in Washington, with Senator Rand Paul remaining the state's other representative in the chamber. His election also marks a transition in Kentucky's Senate representation after McConnell's 42 years in office.