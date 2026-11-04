Democrats win the Senate, moving closer to House control.
Trump faces tougher scrutiny and legislative challenges.
Impeachment and appointments could become major flashpoints.
US President Donald Trump could soon find himself facing a very different Washington. After enjoying Republican control of both chambers of Congress during the first half of his second term, the US President now faces the prospect of a powerful Democratic opposition.
A series of major victories in the midterm elections has put Democrats on course to take control of the Senate and the House of Representatives, turning what was expected to be a test of Trump's leadership into a major political setback for his party.
From Texas and Ohio to South Carolina and Iowa, Democrats have scored victories in states where Republicans had held considerable influence for years. James Talarico's Senate win in Texas, Sherrod Brown's return to the Senate in Ohio, and other key victories have reshaped the political landscape. The results have also raised questions about Republican support for Trump and his administration's policies.
While Trump would retain his executive powers, governing could become considerably more difficult. So, what does a Democratic takeover of Congress mean for Trump, and how much could it change the course of his presidency?
How Will Democratic Control of Congress Affect Trump's Agenda?
The biggest immediate consequence will be the loss of Republican control over Congress. During the first half of his second term, Donald Trump could rely on Republican majorities to push forward his legislative priorities. A Democratic-controlled Senate and House would change that equation.
Democrats could now use their majorities to block, delay or reshape legislation covering several important areas of Trump's agenda, including immigration enforcement, taxation, government spending, healthcare and trade.
For instance, Trump could face resistance to proposals seeking additional funding for immigration enforcement or expanding federal agencies' powers. Democrats could also push legislation to reverse some of his decisions on tariffs, healthcare and domestic spending
However, even with control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate, Democrats would face limits on what they can achieve. They could block legislation they oppose, but passing their own bills would be a much bigger challenge.
Most major bills in the Senate can face a procedural hurdle known as the filibuster. It allows lawmakers to prolong debate and prevent legislation from reaching a final vote.
To end debate and overcome a filibuster, at least 60 senators generally need to support a motion known as cloture. This means Democrats could control the Senate with a simple majority but still struggle to pass major legislation without support from Republicans.
Democratic Majority Means New Investigations Into Trump
Trump and his administration could face fresh investigations once Democrats take control of congressional committees. With control of the House, they would lead its committees and decide which issues need hearings. They could also call government officials to testify, ask for official records and issue subpoenas to obtain documents.
This could put several of Trump's decisions under scrutiny, from immigration policies and government spending to trade and foreign affairs.
Democrats could also examine whether any government officials have personal or business interests that could affect their decisions, or whether members of the administration have improper ties to private companies.
These probes could look into the Trump cryptocurrency businesses, funding from private companies for the planned White House ballroom, the administration's immigration policies, and its handling of files related to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
Senior officials could be called to appear before Congress and explain their actions. Such hearings could put the administration on the defensive and bring uncomfortable questions into the public spotlight.
The Senate would have similar powers to investigate the administration. Its hearings could focus on national security, foreign policy and the appointment of senior government officials.
How Will Democratic Majority Affect Trump’s Appointments?
A Democratic majority in the Senate could make it harder for Trump to get his chosen officials approved. The Senate has to confirm several key appointments made by the president, including cabinet members, Supreme Court and federal judges, ambassadors and heads of government agencies.
When Republicans controlled the Senate, Trump managed to get several controversial nominees approved, some by very narrow margins. These included Pete Hegseth as defence secretary, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as health secretary and Kash Patel as FBI director.
Trump has replaced fewer officials during his second term than he did in his first. But with Democrats in control of the Senate, he could face much tougher opposition when trying to fill vacant positions or appoint new officials.
Could Trump Face Impeachment?
Democrats could try to impeach Trump again if they take control of Congress. However, impeachment was not a major part of their campaign message ahead of the elections.
The process begins in the House of Representatives. If a simple majority of members votes in favour of impeachment, the president is formally impeached. This does not mean he is removed from office. The case then moves to the Senate, which holds a trial.
The president can be removed only if at least two-thirds of senators present vote to convict him. This means Democrats would need support from several Republican senators, even if they control the chamber.
Trump has already been impeached twice. Both cases came during the second half of his first term, after Democrats won control of the House in the 2018 midterm elections.
In December 2019, the House impeached Trump over charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.
In January 2021, the House impeached Trump again, this time over his role in the January 6 attack on the US Capitol. The Senate acquitted Trump in both cases, meaning he was not convicted or removed from office.
A Democratic-controlled Congress would not bring Trump's presidency to a halt, but it could make his remaining time in office far more challenging. From legislation and government spending to investigations and appointments, Democrats would have several ways to limit his agenda. The balance of power in Washington has changed.