Chris Pappas defeated John Sununu in New Hampshire, becoming the first openly gay man elected to the US Senate.
Pappas campaigned on affordability and healthcare, while criticising Donald Trump's policies and Sununu's association with the administration.
Sununu conceded defeat, leaving the Senate seat in Democratic hands after Jeanne Shaheen's decision not to seek re-election.
Democrat Chris Pappas has defeated Republican John E. Sununu in New Hampshire's US Senate race, becoming the first openly gay man elected to the US Senate. The Associated Press called the race on Tuesday, November 3, after Sununu conceded defeat, securing the seat for Democrats as the party regained control of the Senate. Pappas's victory also marks a milestone in the representation of LGBTQ+ people in American politics.
Pappas, 46, will succeed Democratic Senator Jeanne Shaheen, who decided not to seek re-election after representing New Hampshire in the Senate since 2009. He has represented the state's First Congressional District in the House of Representatives since 2019. His victory keeps the open seat in Democratic hands and denies Republicans an opportunity to gain ground in the traditionally competitive state.
The result is also significant for LGBTQ+ representation in the US Congress. While several openly LGBTQ+ politicians have served in the House and Senate, Pappas will be the first openly gay man to serve in the upper chamber. Senator Tammy Baldwin, a Democrat from Wisconsin, became the first openly lesbian woman elected to the Senate in 2012.
Pappas Campaigns On Affordability And Opposition To Trump
During the campaign, Pappas focused on the cost of living, healthcare and economic concerns, presenting himself as an independent voice for New Hampshire. He repeatedly criticised President Donald Trump's policies, linking Sununu to the administration and arguing that voters needed a senator willing to challenge the White House.
In his victory speech, Pappas described the result as a “wake-up call” for corporate special interests and politicians who had supported healthcare cuts, tariffs and the war with Iran. He also thanked his husband, Vann Bentley, during his address to supporters in Manchester. The moment drew cheers from the crowd, as Pappas acknowledged the significance of his election.
Pappas is a former New Hampshire state representative and executive councillor who entered Congress in 2019. Before his election to the House, he served as treasurer of Hillsborough County. His political career has largely been built around state-level public service and economic issues.
Sununu Concedes As Democrats Retain New Hampshire Seat
Sununu, a former US senator who represented New Hampshire from 2003 to 2009, had sought a return to Washington. He was defeated by Democrat Jeanne Shaheen in 2008 and entered the 2026 contest after she announced her retirement. President Donald Trump endorsed Sununu, while Republican leaders viewed the race as an opportunity to reclaim a Senate seat in the state.
Sununu conceded on election night, telling supporters that it had been an “incredible campaign” but that it was not their night. The contest had attracted national attention because of its potential impact on control of the Senate. Pappas's win keeps the seat with Democrats and adds to the party's gains in the November midterm elections.