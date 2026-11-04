Marsha Blackburn defeated Democratic nominee Jerri Green in the November 3 Tennessee gubernatorial election, becoming the state’s first elected woman governor.
Blackburn, a US senator since 2019 and former member of the House and Tennessee Senate, campaigned on conservative priorities, including education and government spending.
Her departure from the Senate will create a vacancy that Tennessee’s governor will fill under the state’s appointment process.
Republican US Senator Marsha Blackburn has won the Tennessee gubernatorial election, defeating Democratic nominee Jerri Green to become the first woman elected governor in the state’s history. Blackburn’s victory in the November 3 election will see her succeed outgoing Republican Governor Bill Lee, who was barred from seeking another term by term limits.
With all 95 counties reporting, unofficial results published by the Tennessee Secretary of State showed Blackburn securing 957,136 votes, or 45.52 per cent, against Green’s 902,953 votes, or 42.95 per cent. Independent candidate David Hatley finished third with 195,564 votes, accounting for 9.30 per cent. The results remain subject to certification.
Green conceded the contest on Tuesday night, while Blackburn declared victory at her election-night gathering in Nashville. The result marks a milestone for Tennessee, which has never before elected a woman to the governor’s office. Blackburn is expected to take office in January 2027.
Who Are Marsha Blackburn And Jerri Green?
Blackburn, 74, has represented Tennessee in the US Senate since 2019, after winning the seat in the 2018 election against former Democratic Governor Phil Bredesen. Before entering the Senate, she represented Tennessee’s Seventh Congressional District in the US House of Representatives from 2003 to 2019. She also served in the Tennessee state Senate from 1999 to 2003.
A conservative Republican and an ally of President Donald Trump, Blackburn campaigned on reducing government spending, opposing what she describes as “woke” school curricula and restricting transgender participation in school sports. Her campaign also emphasised conservative priorities on education and state governance.
Green, a Memphis City Council member, entered the race as the Democratic nominee after winning her party’s primary in August. Before joining the council in 2024, she served as Shelby County’s chief public defender and as deputy chief of staff to Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris. Her campaign sought to challenge Republican dominance in the state and make the election competitive.
What Blackburn’s Victory Means For Tennessee
Blackburn’s election keeps the governor’s office under Republican control. Republicans have held the position since 2011, with Lee serving two consecutive terms before reaching the state’s term limit. The victory also gives Blackburn a route from the US Senate to the governor’s office, with her taking up the state’s top executive position in January.
Her move from the Senate could also have implications for Tennessee’s representation in Washington. Under state law, the governor has the authority to appoint a replacement to a vacant US Senate seat, subject to the applicable requirements. Blackburn has two years remaining in her Senate term, meaning her departure will leave a vacancy to be filled through that process.
The final outcome gives Blackburn the governorship despite receiving less than half of the total votes cast, with Green and Hatley together accounting for a larger share of the vote.