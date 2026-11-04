Who Are Marsha Blackburn And Jerri Green?

Blackburn, 74, has represented Tennessee in the US Senate since 2019, after winning the seat in the 2018 election against former Democratic Governor Phil Bredesen. Before entering the Senate, she represented Tennessee’s Seventh Congressional District in the US House of Representatives from 2003 to 2019. She also served in the Tennessee state Senate from 1999 to 2003.