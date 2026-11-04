America's Midterm Elections: Historic Firsts, Progressive Shift Or An Anti-Trump Wave?

New Mexico has elected Deb Haaland as the first Native American woman governor, while Georgia has chosen Keisha Lance Bottoms as the first Black woman to occupy a state's gubernatorial office. Michigan's Abdul El-Sayed has become the first Muslim American elected to the US Senate, while Minnesota's Peggy Flanagan has made history as the first Native American woman in the chamber. New Hampshire's Chris Pappas will become the first openly gay man elected to the Senate.