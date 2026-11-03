From “Cockroaches” To “Don’t Travel By Air”: How Off-The-Cuff Lines Are Shaping Views Of The Supreme Court

Why Did The Remark Land Awkwardly?

Notably, the court itself has treated the problem as serious. In January 2026 it described steep fare escalation during major festivals as exploitation of passengers. A Justice Nath-led bench had earlier observed that people should get some relief, noting that two airlines could charge ₹8,000 and ₹18,000 for the same route on the same day and that there had to be some rationalisation.