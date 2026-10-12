‘Court Not To Be Dragged Into Political Disputes’: CJI Surya Kant Amid Anti-CEC Protests

Opposition March Planned Over SIR, CEC

The remarks came on the day Congress leaders, led by Rahul Gandhi and party president Mallikarjun Kharge, planned a march to the Supreme Court to submit a memorandum seeking a halt to the SIR exercise and the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The CJI had declined their request for a meeting, saying the issues were already before the court and should be pursued through judicial proceedings.