‘Court Not To Be Dragged Into Political Disputes’: CJI Surya Kant Amid Anti-CEC Protests

CJI Surya Kant said protests should not obstruct the functioning of the Supreme Court or the movement of lawyers, court staff and litigants.
Petitions concerning lawyers’ detention and restrictions during the Delhi demonstrations were scheduled for hearing on Tuesday.
Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge planned to lead an Opposition march seeking a halt to the SIR exercise and the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar.
Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant on Monday said the Supreme Court should not be dragged into political disputes amid protests in Delhi against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. He stressed that demonstrations must not obstruct the functioning of the court or impede the movement of lawyers, court staff and litigants.
His remarks came as Opposition parties prepared to march to the Supreme Court over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and allegations of electoral irregularities.
The CJI made the observations while hearing submissions by senior advocate Atmaram Nadkarni and Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) president Pradeep Rai concerning petitions over the detention of lawyers during the protests.
The pleas also raised concerns about restrictions imposed during the demonstrations, including the suspension of internet services. Surya Kant said the matters would be taken up on Tuesday, when connected petitions were scheduled to be heard.
CJI Stresses Court’s Functioning Must Not Be Disrupted
During the proceedings, Surya Kant said democratic activities could continue, but they should not interfere with the functioning of the Supreme Court.
He urged protesters and political parties to ensure that lawyers, their clerks, court staff and litigants could move without obstruction. The remarks came amid heightened security and restrictions in central Delhi as demonstrations against the Election Commission’s voter-roll revision exercise continued.
Rai told the court that the judiciary and the legal profession had institutional responsibilities separate from political activity. He urged political parties not to interfere with the court’s functioning. Nadkarni, meanwhile, said his petition concerned the difficulties faced by lawyers during the protests.
The CJI agreed to consider the petitions on Tuesday, leaving the issues raised for judicial examination rather than addressing them through informal or administrative intervention.
Opposition March Planned Over SIR, CEC
The remarks came on the day Congress leaders, led by Rahul Gandhi and party president Mallikarjun Kharge, planned a march to the Supreme Court to submit a memorandum seeking a halt to the SIR exercise and the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The CJI had declined their request for a meeting, saying the issues were already before the court and should be pursued through judicial proceedings.
The SIR exercise has triggered protests and political accusations over the deletion of names from electoral rolls. Opposition parties have alleged irregularities and questioned the process, while the Election Commission has maintained that the revision is intended to update voter lists and that those wrongly removed can seek re-enrolment.
The CJI’s comments underline the distinction between the right to protest and the need to preserve access to judicial institutions. The petitions concerning lawyers’ detention and restrictions during the demonstrations are scheduled to be considered by the Supreme Court on Tuesday.