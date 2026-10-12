‘We Will Not Back Off’: Rahul Gandhi Vows To Continue Protest Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar

Opposition Leaders to File Petition with SC

“I asked where can I protest, Delhi police told me protest at home. How do I protest at home? I again asked them give me space at Jantar Mantar they said no I was detained. Then we went to Rajghat. Day before yesterday students were stopped from protesting…We sought time from CJI. CJI told us to file a petition. He has instructed us to file a petition in SC and take legal recourse…I along with opposition MPs will go to SC and file the petition today," said Gandhi.

