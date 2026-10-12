‘We Will Not Back Off’: Rahul Gandhi Vows To Continue Protest Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar

Rahul Gandhi questioned the heavy security deployment in Delhi, alleging that protesters were being stopped from entering the capital.
He accused the BJP and RSS of targeting protesters and said the Opposition would continue its agitation until Gyanesh Kumar was removed and the Election Commission reformed.
Gandhi said he and Opposition MPs would approach the Supreme Court on Monday and urged citizens to join the INDIA bloc’s march for democracy.
Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, addressing the press at Indra Bhawan, New Delhi today, called for a continued protest for the resignation of Chief Election Commmissioner Gyanesh Kumar. "We will not back off until we get the resignation," he said, encouraging citizens to join the protest to defend the Constitution.
"This protest is not about Rahul Gandhi or Narendra Modi. I am of no importance in this struggle," he said at the press conference, claiming the peaceful agitation is to defend the values enshrined in the Constitution.
Opposition Leaders to File Petition with SC
“I asked where can I protest, Delhi police told me protest at home. How do I protest at home? I again asked them give me space at Jantar Mantar they said no I was detained. Then we went to Rajghat. Day before yesterday students were stopped from protesting…We sought time from CJI. CJI told us to file a petition. He has instructed us to file a petition in SC and take legal recourse…I along with opposition MPs will go to SC and file the petition today," said Gandhi.
Acknowledging the ongoing protests in Delhi for the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar, he questioned the high security and restrictions that have fortified Delhi, "The question is why is Delhi jailed; people being stopped from reaching Delhi, capital turned into fortress?"
He called the implementation of security measures a mistake on the side of the government.
"The more they protect Gyanesh Kumar. The more we will protest," said Rahul Gandhi. He added, "We know Gyanesh Kumar is unable to sleep at night; I am telling him directly 'you will not survive as CEC."
Speaking about police brutality towards protestors, the Congress leader condemned the mass detentions carried out by the Delhi police and called out RSS goons for being violent with peaceful demonstrators, including women and students.
“Our strategy is different. We want there to be a police cordon. We want the country to know that PM Modi is protecting Gyanesh Kumar,” Rahul Gandhi said, referring to the security presence around the protests. “We want 20,000 to 30,000 security personnel on the streets. By doing so, they are sending a message to the nation that they are shielding Gyanesh Kumar,” he added.
Ongoing Protests In Delhi
The Opposition’s march to the Supreme Court comes amid mounting tensions over the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and demands for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has called on Opposition parties, students, civil society organisations and citizens to join the march, alleging “vote chori” and seeking a halt to the SIR exercise.
The march is scheduled to begin at 1.30 pm from the Connaught Place-Barakhamba Road junction and proceed to the Supreme Court, covering around 2 km. The development comes after Chief Justice of India Surya Kant declined the Congress’s request for a meeting with Opposition leaders, citing pending judicial proceedings concerning the SIR and the CEC, according to PTI. He reportedly said that any petition raising the Opposition’s concerns, if filed on Monday, would be taken up on Tuesday alongside pending matters.
The march also follows a weekend of protests in Delhi, during which thousands of demonstrators were detained as police prevented them from reaching Jantar Mantar. Meanwhile, the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) has vowed to continue its agitation against Kumar over alleged irregularities in the SIR process. With security heightened across the capital, authorities have announced Metro station closures and traffic diversions ahead of Monday’s march.