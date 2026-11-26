Morne Morkel defended Anshul Kamboj after the young quick came under scrutiny for losing pace in the opening Test against New Zealand
Morkel said the placid surface at the venue played a major role in the drop in pace and made it unfair to single out Kamboj
Kamboj bowled 45 overs across both innings, with his pace slipping below 130 kmph in his second and third spells
Morne Morkel has backed Anshul Kamboj after the young quick came under scrutiny for a drop in pace in the opening Test against New Zealand. He said the surface played a major part and it would be unfair to single him out before the second and final Test.
Kamboj bowled 45 overs across the two innings, but his pace dropped below 130 kmph during his second and third spells. The dip came as the match wore on and the pitch lost pace early, leaving India’s attack with less help than expected.
Morkel, speaking on the eve of the second and final Test here, said Kamboj had still done an important job for the side by giving it control.
"Anshul did a great job. It is quite hard to judge from the outside...sitting in the dressing room, after the second day, if the wicketkeeper is standing up to a bowler who is two metres tall, that is worrying," Morkel said. "Unfair to pick Anshul as he gave us control. Let's support the guy as he bowls hard overs for the team."
Pace And Pitch
Kamboj's pace dipped below 130 kmph in his second and third spells and he showed little variation in his bowling. As the match progressed, his struggle to maintain intensity became more obvious on a placid track.
Morkel linked that directly to the surface. "The wicket lost a lot of pace early and hence the drop in pace of the bowlers. Wickets can get flat but you don't want them to lose pace ," he explained. That view also shaped India's reading of the first Test.
Morkel said India's bowlers must get more out of the new Kookaburra balls, drawing from his own experience of playing with it for 16 years. "You have to make the new ball count. You need to be brave sometimes," he said.
Selection And Fitness
With questions being raised over India's pace-bowling resources and workload distribution after the first Test, Morkel said all quicks were available. "All bowlers are fit and available and we will take a call tomorrow," he said.
Siraj's omission has also triggered a furore. Morkel made clear that the senior pacer remains in good rhythm, but added that selection calls can force players to reassess and sharpen parts of their game.
"Siraj is bowling well. Sometimes decisions are tough ones. My conversation with him was, 'Listen, let's step back a little and see where we can improve.' Selection, we can't control," Morkel said.
He also urged the group not to overreact to one poor phase with the World Test Championship final still the bigger target. "All these guys want to play the WTC final. After every bad session, we can't just get caught up. We have to break it down session by session and play our best brand of cricket," he said.
Morkel also acknowledged that Gurnoor Brar was making a strong case for himself with his performances, although the team wanted him to remain prepared for any opportunity that might arise.
"Gurnoor is knocking on the door, doing all the right things. He just needs to be ready as and when he gets the opportunity. My job is to keep him 100 per cent ready," he said.