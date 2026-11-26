'Unfair to Single Him Out': Morne Morkel Defends Anshul Kamboj Amid Pace Criticism Ahead of 2nd NZ Test

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay Published at: 26 November 2026 6:34 pm

India bowling coach Morne Morkel backed Anshul Kamboj on the eve of the second and final Test against New Zealand, saying the young pacer should not be judged harshly for a pace dip in the opening Test. Morkel blamed the placid pitch, defended Kamboj’s workload of 45 overs, and said all quicks were fit and available

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay Published at: 26 November 2026 6:34 pm

India's bowling coach Morne Morkel, right, and Mohammed Siraj, left, during a training session ahead of second Test cricket match between India and Sri Lanka, in Galle, Sri Lanka, Friday, Aug. 21, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak

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