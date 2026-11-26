1993 Mumbai Blasts: Thirteen Explosions That Shook The City

The first came on March 12, 1993, when 13 coordinated blasts ripped through the city's commercial and social hubs, killing 257 people and injuring more than 700. The Bombay Stock Exchange and the Air India building were among the targets. Mumbai was still recovering from the riots that followed the demolition of the Babri Masjid in December 1992, and the blasts are believed to have been carried out in retaliation. It was the first of their kind in India. The alleged masterminds, Tiger Memon and Dawood Ibrahim, remain absconding. Actor Sanjay Dutt was sentenced to six years for possessing a weapon from the consignment linked to the attacks, though investigators could not establish that he was part of the conspiracy.