Amit Shah's claim that Kashmir has no locally recruited terrorists left raises questions about the future of Lashkar-e-Taiba's operations in the Valley.
Investigations have exposed alleged LeT recruitment modules involving Pakistan-based handlers, encrypted messaging and local facilitators.
Police probes have linked an alleged cross-border recruitment network to Kashmir, Delhi, Kolkata and Tamil Nadu.
A threat email claiming links to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and warning of a 26/11-style attack in Hyderabad has brought the Pakistan-based terror outfit back into focus, days after the killing of its last known active local militant in the Kashmir Valley. According to an alert issued by the Hyderabad Police Special Branch, the email, received on November 21, named Hotel Tourist Plaza in Kachiguda and Kacheguda railway station as potential targets.
Telangana Director General of Police C V Anand said the prima facie evidence suggested that the email was fake. Searches at the locations found no explosives, and the sender's alleged links to LeT remain unverified.
The threat comes amid a significant change in Kashmir's militant landscape. After 22-year-old LeT commander Mohammad Lateef Bhat was killed in Kulgam on November 18, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the Valley had no locally recruited terrorists left. But the absence of active local recruits does not mean LeT's networks have been dismantled.
Police estimates indicate that foreign operatives remain active, while investigations in 2024 and 2026 have pointed to recruitment modules involving local facilitators and handlers operating from outside India.
Kashmir's local recruitment gap
On November 19, a day after Bhat was killed, Shah described the development as a major milestone in India's counterterrorism efforts. "Following the killing of Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist Lateef Bhat, Kashmir is now free of locally recruited terrorists born in India," he said at an anti-terrorism conference in New Delhi. He reiterated the claim on November 21, saying there was "not a single India-born terrorist left in Kashmir Valley" and that no Kashmiri youth was involved in terrorism in the Valley.
The Indian Express reported, citing police sources, that around 30 LeT operatives remained active in the Valley, mostly in mountainous forest areas.
Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat said, "We have brought local terrorist recruitment in Jammu and Kashmir to almost zero over the last two years." He said only two Kashmiri youths had joined LeT during that period: Umar Nisar Dar and Bhat, both killed in Kulgam in November.
Bhat had also been involved in recruiting others. A senior police officer told The Indian Express that he had been "aggressively focusing" on recruitment and had succeeded in bringing in Dar. "His killing will at least put a stop to the immediate new recruitment," the officer said. Another officer pointed to the importance of local assistance to foreign operatives, "Most of the major attacks carried out by Lashkar in the past were possible because of local support. It would now become considerably difficult for them to plan and execute big attacks," the officer said.
How recruitment networks operate
Investigations into alleged LeT-linked recruitment modules in 2024 and 2026 offer an indication of how these networks may function. In October 2024, the Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) said it had detained eight youths allegedly associated with a newly floated outfit called Tehreek Labaik Ya Muslim, which police described as an LeT offshoot. The action followed the October 20 attack at a tunnel construction site in Gagangir, in which seven people were killed.
Police said they had conducted raids at 10 locations across seven districts of the Valley. In an official statement, the CIK said a Pakistan-based LeT handler named Baba Hamas was involved in floating the outfit in coordination with overground workers, supporters and facilitators. It alleged that the handler was using covert and encrypted social media applications to circulate material and instructions to radicalise young people and encourage them to join the outfit. The statement said the material was being circulated for "radicalisation, and luring the youths to join terrorist ranks". Police alleged that the aim was to radicalise and recruit young people. They also said the outfit had circulated posters glorifying militancy and claimed responsibility for two fire incidents, including one in a remote village of Doda that was not corroborated on the ground.
In March 2026, the Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) said it had busted a "significant terrorist recruitment module" operating in coordination with handlers across the Line of Control and a network based in Bangladesh. In its statement, the CIK identified Shabir Ahmad Lone, a Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operative originally from Kangan in Ganderbal, as the handler of the module. Police alleged that Lone had infiltrated India through Bangladesh and later returned there after facing legal proceedings. Investigators said he was coordinating recruitment and network expansion from Bangladesh. Delhi Police subsequently arrested him near the Ghazipur border in Delhi on March 29, 2026.
The investigation also identified Irfan Ahmad Wani, a mosque functionary from Shopian who had earlier been arrested by the CIK, as one of Lone's alleged associates. Officials said Wani had been in contact with Lone and other operatives in Pakistan and Afghanistan through encrypted messaging platforms, and was "actively engaged in facilitating recruitment, radicalisation, and logistical support at the local level".
Delhi Police's investigation into a 'Free Kashmir' poster campaign in Delhi and Kolkata led to the arrest of eight people in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, including six Bangladeshi nationals, over alleged links to Pakistan's ISI and Bangladesh-based terrorist organisations. Police identified Umar Farook and Robiul Islam as the two men who had put up posters in Delhi and Kolkata, allegedly on Lone's instructions. "They were receiving orders from one Shabir Ahmad Lone from Bangladesh," a police officer told The Indian Express. Police said the two men were also tasked with recruiting people of Bangladeshi origin for terror-related operations and had contacted six men working in garment factories in Tamil Nadu. Investigators also alleged that a flat in Kolkata was being used to recruit Bangladeshi nationals living in India. Police said Lone had travelled between Bangladesh and Indian cities to recruit and indoctrinate young people.
How LeT's networks evolved after 26/11
LeT's reliance on networks beyond its armed cadres is not new. In a 2011 analysis for the Carnegie Endowment, researcher Stephen Tankel described LeT as both "a missionary and a militant organization", with an emphasis on preaching and social welfare at home alongside violent jihad abroad. LeT was launched as the military wing of Markaz al-Dawa wal-Irshad (MDI), which was responsible for religious preaching, while LeT was assigned the role of jihad. Tankel noted that the distinction between the two was largely formal, and that LeT had developed "transnational networks" used for non-violent activism in Pakistan, military operations in Kashmir and terrorism against India.
The November 2008 Mumbai attacks, in which 10 LeT gunmen killed 166 people, demonstrated the scale of its operational capabilities.
In a September 2025 analysis for Lawfare, Tricia Bacon examined the emergence of The Resistance Front (TRF), which she identified as an LeT affiliate. Bacon wrote that TRF emerged in 2019 after the revocation of Article 370 and used social media to appeal to local grievances. According to Bacon, this allowed LeT to maintain a foothold in Kashmir without relying exclusively on operatives infiltrated from Pakistan.
Bacon also noted that TRF claimed responsibility for the April 2025 Pahalgam attack, in which 26 people were killed, before later denying it. She argued that the involvement of LeT operatives from Pakistan pointed to the group's possible re-emergence.
What declining local recruitment means
Local support remains important to the operations of foreign militants. The Indian Express reported that a police officer said that the absence of local assistance would make it "considerably difficult" for foreign operatives to plan and execute major attacks. The same report noted that foreign LeT operatives had carried out major attacks on security forces across the Pir Panjal region and in mainland Jammu.
The investigations point to a shift in the way LeT-linked networks are being uncovered, with alleged recruitment and coordination extending beyond Kashmir. But they do not establish that cross-border infiltration has increased as local recruitment has declined.