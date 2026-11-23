Police said they had conducted raids at 10 locations across seven districts of the Valley. In an official statement, the CIK said a Pakistan-based LeT handler named Baba Hamas was involved in floating the outfit in coordination with overground workers, supporters and facilitators. It alleged that the handler was using covert and encrypted social media applications to circulate material and instructions to radicalise young people and encourage them to join the outfit. The statement said the material was being circulated for "radicalisation, and luring the youths to join terrorist ranks". Police alleged that the aim was to radicalise and recruit young people. They also said the outfit had circulated posters glorifying militancy and claimed responsibility for two fire incidents, including one in a remote village of Doda that was not corroborated on the ground.