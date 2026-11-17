Explosions were heard in Manama as Bahrain issued a security alert amid Iranian drone attacks.
Iran claimed to have targeted a US radar facility at Sheikh Isa Air Base, while Bahrain reported intercepting the incoming drones.
Ghalibaf warned that civilian infrastructure near US and Israeli bases could be classified as dual-use facilities.
Explosions were heard over Bahrain’s capital, Manama, on Tuesday after residents received mobile phone alerts warning of a potential threat, as Iran claimed to have targeted a US military radar facility in the kingdom. Bahrain said its air defences had intercepted Iranian aerial attacks, amid a fresh escalation in the conflict involving the United States, Israel and Iran.
The incident unfolded as Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf warned that Tehran could apply the same “dual-use” logic to civilian infrastructure near US and Israeli military bases.
Bahrain’s Ministry of Interior urged residents to remain calm and move to the nearest safe location after issuing the threat alert. The ministry subsequently announced an all-clear, while advising people to remain cautious and follow official updates, Al Jazeera reported.
Separately, the US Embassy in Bahrain urged American citizens to exercise heightened vigilance in a security alert issued on November 15, citing the risk of armed attacks by forces affiliated with Yemen’s Houthis and the potential targeting of US personnel, facilities and businesses. It also warned of possible flight cancellations, airspace closures and travel disruptions, Dawn reported.
Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), meanwhile, claimed to have targeted a US-operated radar system at Sheikh Isa Air Base with drones. The Guards said the operation was in response to what they described as continued violations of Iranian airspace by US military drones. Bahrain said it had intercepted the attack, with no casualties or damage reported, Reuters reported.
Iran warns of new approach to civilian infrastructure
Ghalibaf’s warning came in response to a New York Times report examining possible military links to some of Iran’s dams and water-transfer projects. The report cited experts who identified geographical overlaps between certain infrastructure projects and areas targeted by US and Israeli strikes on suspected Iranian missile installations.
However, the report did not establish that the infrastructure had been built for military purposes. It also noted that the alleged links remained speculative, while dams serve essential civilian purposes, including drinking water, irrigation and electricity generation.
Reacting to the report, Ghalibaf wrote on X: “New rule: Any dam, port, or power plant near a US or Israeli base is dual-use. We'll apply your logic consistently and even-handedly.”
Bahrain faces repeated Iranian attack claims
The latest incident marks the third attack claimed by Iran against US military targets in Bahrain in recent days, following a roughly two-month lull in reported attacks, the Associated Press reported.
On Sunday, November 15, the IRGC said it had launched six drones targeting a US air-defence radar system at the Al-Rifaa helicopter base. Bahrain subsequently reported intercepting Iranian aerial attacks.
On Friday, the IRGC also claimed to have targeted a US early-warning radar installation in Bahrain. The US military denied that the facility had been hit, saying it had intercepted two Iranian drones without damage or casualties, Al Jazeera reported.
Bahrain hosts the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet, a key US military presence in the Gulf.
The escalation coincides with the arrival of a third US aircraft carrier in the Middle East. The USS Theodore Roosevelt entered the US Fifth Fleet's area of operations on Sunday, November 15, joining the USS George H.W. Bush and USS George Washington. Its arrival brought the number of US carrier strike groups in the Middle East to three, USNI News reported.
Meanwhile, diplomatic efforts to end the US-Israeli war against Iran remain stalled. The conflict, which began on February 28, has affected the wider Gulf region, Al Jazeera reported.