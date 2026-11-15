Bahrain’s Ministry of Interior issued a warning of a “potential threat”, asking citizens and residents to remain calm and move to the nearest safe location.
Sirens were reported across the kingdom, but authorities did not disclose the nature or source of the potential threat.
The alert comes amid heightened regional tensions following recent exchanges between Iran and the United States, including a reported drone incident involving Bahrain.
Bahrain’s Ministry of Interior has issued a public safety alert warning of a “potential threat”, urging citizens and residents to remain calm and move to the nearest safe location. The ministry has not disclosed the nature of the threat, and the advisory asks people to follow updates through official channels rather than rely on unverified information.
The alert was reported early on Sunday, November 15, after sirens sounded in the kingdom. However, the ministry did not identify the source of the potential danger or specify whether it was related to an aerial threat. The advisory also did not announce any casualties, damage or evacuation orders.
Sirens Sound Amid Regional Tensions
According to Anadolu Agency, sirens were heard in Bahrain early Sunday as the Interior Ministry issued its warning. The agency reported that authorities had not provided further details about the nature of the threat. The ministry's message focused on precautionary measures, asking people to stay calm, move to a safe location and monitor official updates.
The alert comes amid heightened tensions in the Gulf following recent exchanges between Iran and the United States. On November 13, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps claimed it had targeted a US early-warning radar facility in Bahrain. The US military denied that the radar had been struck, saying American forces had intercepted two Iranian drones launched towards the kingdom. It reported no damage or injuries.
Bahrain hosts the US Navy's Fifth Fleet headquarters, making it strategically significant to American military operations in the Gulf. The kingdom has also faced security concerns during the wider regional conflict, including previous warnings and siren activations. However, the Interior Ministry has not linked Sunday's alert to any specific incident or country.
Authorities Urge Public To Follow Official Updates
The ministry's advisory asked citizens and residents to rely on official channels for information about the situation. It did not provide a timeline for when the alert would be lifted or announce any additional restrictions.
The warning follows a series of security alerts in the region as tensions over the Strait of Hormuz and the confrontation between Washington and Tehran continue. The waterway is a major route for global oil and gas shipments, and developments around it have remained a central concern for Gulf countries.
For now, Bahrain's authorities have urged the public to remain calm and follow instructions issued by official agencies. The ministry has yet to disclose further details about the potential threat.