Trump claimed the US stock market lost $3 trillion in value after the midterm elections but said it had since recovered.
The Nasdaq Composite fell 5.52 per cent on November 5, while the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average also recorded sharp declines.
Concerns over AI valuations, data-centre investment and technology-sector earnings contributed to the sell-off, alongside uncertainty following Democratic election gains.
US President Donald Trump has pointed to a reported $3 trillion loss in the US stock market following the midterm elections, saying the market has since recovered and predicting that the American economy would become “greater than ever before”.
In a post on social media, Trump questioned whether investors had reacted negatively to the election outcome, writing: “Has anyone noticed that immediately after the Election the Stock Market lost 3 Trillion Dollars in Value?” He added that the market had subsequently gone up and sought to reassure investors, saying: “America will soon be GREATER THAN EVER BEFORE!”
The remarks come after a sharp sell-off on Wall Street following the November 3 midterm elections, in which Democrats made significant gains and secured control of both chambers of Congress. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell 5.52 per cent on November 5, while the S&P 500 declined 4.36 per cent and the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 3.44 per cent, wiping out trillions of dollars in market value.
Markets React To Election Outcome
The market movement, however, was not an immediate post-election decline. US stocks initially rallied on November 4, with the S&P 500 rising 1.6 per cent and the Dow gaining 1,569 points, as investors assessed the implications of the election results. The sharp reversal came a day later, when technology and artificial intelligence-linked stocks came under pressure.
Investors were concerned that the Democratic gains could lead to tighter regulation of artificial intelligence and restrictions on the construction of data centres. Several newly elected Democratic lawmakers had campaigned for greater oversight of the sector, raising questions about the pace of investment in AI infrastructure. The sell-off also followed mixed earnings reports from major chipmakers, adding to pressure on technology stocks.
The losses were significant in dollar terms, but the decline in major indices was not unprecedented by historical percentage measures. The S&P 500's fall of 4.36 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite's 5.52 per cent decline reflected a sharp correction in technology shares rather than a uniform collapse across the entire market.
Trump Attributes Market Movement To Politics
Trump's comments reflect his attempt to link market performance to the political consequences of the election. In a separate Truth Social post, he blamed Democrats for the market decline, saying investors had reacted to their electoral gains. He also claimed that the fall had affected Americans' retirement savings.
However, market analysts and financial coverage have pointed to concerns over AI valuations, data-centre investment and technology-sector earnings as contributing factors behind the sell-off. The election result was one source of uncertainty for investors, but the market movement cannot be attributed to the political outcome alone.