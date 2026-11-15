Piyush Goyal said the Indian diaspora could play an important role in bringing India and Egypt closer through its contributions to Egyptian society.
Goyal’s two-day visit includes the seventh India-Egypt Joint Trade Committee meeting and business engagements involving more than 130 Indian business leaders and start-ups.
Bilateral merchandise trade between India and Egypt reached $5.04 billion during April-September 2026, a 64 per cent increase over the corresponding period last year.
Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Sunday highlighted the role of the Indian diaspora in strengthening bilateral relations between India and Egypt, saying overseas Indians could help bring the two countries closer through their contributions to their adopted country.
Addressing members of the Indian community at an event organised by the Indian Community Association in Egypt, Goyal praised their contribution to Egyptian society and described the diaspora as an important link between the two countries. In a post on X, he said Indians carried the country's values abroad and made a difference wherever they went.
Goyal said India and Egypt shared deep historical connections and common traditions, adding that there were opportunities to further strengthen cooperation. He also emphasised the role of the diaspora in fostering closer people-to-people relations alongside government-level engagement.
Goyal’s Egypt Visit Focuses On Trade And Investment
Goyal is on an official two-day visit to Egypt from November 15 to 16, aimed at expanding bilateral trade, investment and industrial cooperation. According to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, he is scheduled to co-chair the seventh session of the India-Egypt Joint Trade Committee with Egypt’s Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade, Mohamed Farid Saleh, in Cairo on Sunday.
The visit also includes an India-Egypt Joint Business Council meeting and an India-Egypt Business Forum, bringing together business leaders from both countries to explore trade, investment, joint ventures and technology partnerships. A delegation of more than 130 Indian business leaders and start-ups is accompanying Goyal, the ministry said.
Bilateral merchandise trade between the two countries stood at $5.04 billion during April-September 2026, registering a 64 per cent increase over the corresponding period last year. India's exports to Egypt during 2025-26 were valued at $3.87 billion, while imports from Egypt stood at $2.60 billion, according to government data cited by the ministry.
Indian Community In Egypt
The Indian community in Egypt numbers more than 6,000 people, most of whom live in Cairo, according to the Ministry of External Affairs. Smaller communities are also present in Alexandria, Port Said and Ismailia. Many work with Indian companies or are employed as professionals in multinational firms. The community also includes students pursuing higher education in Egypt.
Goyal's interaction with the diaspora comes amid broader efforts by New Delhi and Cairo to deepen their economic partnership. India and Egypt elevated their bilateral relationship to a strategic partnership during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Egypt in June 2023. The current ministerial visit is expected to build on that engagement through discussions on trade diversification, industrial cooperation and investment opportunities.