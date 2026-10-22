Netherlands Visit To Explore Trade, Green Transition

Goyal will travel to the Netherlands from October 24 to 27 for government-to-government engagements in The Hague. He is scheduled to meet the Dutch Minister of Economic Affairs and Climate and the Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation to discuss ways to expand trade channels and cooperation on green transition initiatives. His programme will also include interactions with the King’s Commissioner of North Holland and members of parliamentary committees dealing with foreign trade and European affairs.