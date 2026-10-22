Piyush Goyal will visit Germany from October 22 to 24 for talks on trade, investment, advanced manufacturing and technological cooperation.
In the Netherlands, he is scheduled to meet government officials, visit the Port of Rotterdam and address the India-Netherlands Business Forum.
Around 100 Indian businesses and startups will join the delegation for sectoral discussions on clean energy, logistics, healthcare, textiles and other industries.
Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal will visit Germany and the Netherlands from October 22 to 27 to strengthen trade and investment ties, explore industrial partnerships and expand technological cooperation, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said on October 21. He will be accompanied by around 100 businesses and startups during the six-day visit, which comes as India and the European Union pursue a free trade agreement (FTA).
Goyal will visit Germany from October 22 to 24, beginning with engagements in Berlin, where he is scheduled to participate in the Berlin Global Dialogue. He will meet international policymakers and business leaders to discuss India’s manufacturing capabilities, economic stability and role in strengthening global supply chains. The visit is intended to identify opportunities for Indian and German companies in advanced engineering, green mobility, clean technology and other industrial sectors.
Germany Talks To Focus On Industry, Technology
During his stay in Germany, Goyal is scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with the country’s Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy and the Economic and Financial Policy Advisor and G7/G20 Sherpa at the Federal Chancellery. Discussions will cover trade and investment, technological collaboration, industrial cooperation and market access opportunities arising from the ongoing India-EU FTA negotiations, according to the ministry.
The accompanying business delegation will hold sectoral roundtables with German chief executives and Indian business representatives. The discussions will cover automobiles, advanced manufacturing, infrastructure, energy, information technology, artificial intelligence, agri-food, consumer goods, textiles, healthcare and pharmaceuticals. The delegation will also participate in an India-Germany Investment Roundtable with Germany Trade & Invest to explore opportunities for Indian companies to invest in Germany and establish operations there.
The delegation is also expected to engage with German research institutions, innovation organisations and think tanks on industrial transformation, deep technology, microelectronics, skills development and resilient supply chains. These discussions are aimed at identifying areas where businesses and research organisations in both countries can expand collaboration.
Netherlands Visit To Explore Trade, Green Transition
Goyal will travel to the Netherlands from October 24 to 27 for government-to-government engagements in The Hague. He is scheduled to meet the Dutch Minister of Economic Affairs and Climate and the Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation to discuss ways to expand trade channels and cooperation on green transition initiatives. His programme will also include interactions with the King’s Commissioner of North Holland and members of parliamentary committees dealing with foreign trade and European affairs.
The Indian business delegation will visit the Port of Rotterdam on October 25 to examine its logistics and supply chain infrastructure. On October 26, Goyal will address the India-Netherlands Business Forum in The Hague alongside the Dutch Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation. The forum will feature six sectoral roundtables and business-to-business networking sessions covering food processing, high technology, renewable energy, logistics, manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, textiles and services.
The visit reflects India’s efforts to deepen commercial engagement with key European economies while exploring new avenues for investment and industrial collaboration. The ministry said the engagements would focus on expanding bilateral trade, strengthening supply chains and identifying opportunities in emerging technologies and clean energy. The extent to which these discussions translate into new investments or commercial agreements will depend on the outcomes of the meetings and subsequent negotiations.