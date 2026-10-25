Piyush Goyal praised the Indian diaspora in Berlin, saying Indians were known for peaceful conduct and did not engage in vandalism.
He urged overseas Indians to contribute to India’s economic growth and strengthen commercial ties between India and Germany.
His remarks have drawn attention amid protests in France and other parts of Europe, where demonstrations over economic and public-service grievances have sometimes escalated into violence.
Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has praised the Indian diaspora in Germany, saying Indians are known internationally for peaceful conduct and do not engage in vandalism or public disturbances. Speaking to members of the Indian community in Berlin, Goyal said countries recognised Indians as “peace loving”, contrasting their conduct with unrest and violent demonstrations reported in parts of Europe.
His remarks came amid protests in several European countries, including France, where demonstrations over living costs, inequality and government economic policies were followed by clashes and vandalism in some cities.
Goyal Praises Indian Community’s Conduct Abroad
“Countries know that Indians don’t indulge in vandalism, they know Indians don’t go onto the streets to create disturbances in society,” Goyal said while interacting with members of the Indian diaspora in Germany. He added that the Indian community was regarded as peace-loving. The minister’s comments highlighted the role of overseas Indians in maintaining positive relations with their host countries, although his remarks did not constitute a comparative assessment of protest-related offences across nationalities.
Goyal also urged members of the diaspora to contribute to India’s economic growth and help strengthen commercial ties between India and Germany. During his Berlin visit, he described overseas Indians as a “living bridge” between the two countries, pointing to their potential to help Indian businesses access international markets and build partnerships. His engagements included meetings with German government officials, industry leaders and research institutions, with discussions focused on trade, investment, advanced manufacturing and emerging technologies.
Remarks Come Amid Protests and Clashes in Europe
Goyal’s remarks came as France witnessed large demonstrations on October 24 against rising living costs, inequality and government economic policies. According to Reuters, the French Interior Ministry estimated that around 410,000 people took part in protests nationwide, while unions put the figure at roughly twice that number. Most demonstrations remained peaceful, but violence broke out in Paris, Marseille and other cities as the evening progressed. Police used tear gas and water cannon against violent groups, while shops were looted and security personnel were attacked.
The protests also spread beyond France, with demonstrations reported in Belgium, Italy and Albania. However, the causes and scale of unrest have varied between countries, and the incidents do not establish that European protests are uniformly violent. Goyal’s comments focused on the reputation of the Indian diaspora and came during an official visit intended to deepen India–Germany economic cooperation. He concluded his two-day Germany visit on October 23 before continuing his European engagements in the Netherlands.