Piyush Goyal told Europe, “The problem was caused by you”, blaming developed countries for the climate crisis.
Goyal said India accounts for 17% of the world's population but contributes less than 3% of global carbon emissions.
He criticised climate finance commitments by developed countries and defended India's clean energy programme.
Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has blamed Europe for the climate crisis, arguing that developed countries bear greater responsibility for global emissions while India must meet the needs of its large population.
Speaking at the Berlin Global Dialogue in Germany, Goyal compared India's share of the global population with its contribution to carbon emissions and called on wealthier countries to provide greater support to developing economies.
“Who's responsible for this mess in the first place? Where did the ozone layer get damaged? Who sent all that carbon into the atmosphere?” Goyal asked.
Goyal Questions Europe's Climate Responsibility
Goyal said India accounts for 17% of the world's population but contributes less than 3% of global carbon emissions, according to his remarks. He contrasted this with Europe's population share, which he estimated at 3% to 4%, and accused the region of contributing disproportionately to the problem.
Goyal also compared the regions' per capita emissions, saying, ‘Even today, as we sit here, my per capita contribution to carbon emissions is probably less than 10% or 15% of yours.’ He added that Europe's per capita carbon emissions and environmental impact were probably seven or eight times those of India.
The minister argued that India was more conscious of waste management and the circular economy, while still having to meet the basic needs of its population.
Goyal Criticises Climate Finance Commitments
Goyal's criticism extended to the climate finance commitments made by developed countries to support developing economies.
ANI reported Goyal as saying that developed countries had failed to fulfil their climate finance commitments: ‘Eleven years later, we haven't seen a nickel or a dime of that. It's all promises.’
The $100 billion goal was originally set in 2009 for delivery by 2020 and later extended through 2025. The OECD reported in May 2026 that developed countries provided and mobilised $132.8 billion in climate finance in 2023 and $136.7 billion in 2024, exceeding the target in both years. The figures do not, by themselves, resolve concerns about the accessibility or adequacy of that support.
India Defends Its Clean Energy Push
Goyal said India's climate commitments had to be considered alongside its development needs, including access to energy and food and national security.
“I also have to meet the needs of 1.4 billion people. I have to meet their energy needs, their food needs, and ensure that my nation remains secure,” he said.
Despite these demands, Goyal said, India was pursuing one of the world's fastest-growing clean energy programmes.