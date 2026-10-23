The $100 billion goal was originally set in 2009 for delivery by 2020 and later extended through 2025. The OECD reported in May 2026 that developed countries provided and mobilised $132.8 billion in climate finance in 2023 and $136.7 billion in 2024, exceeding the target in both years. The figures do not, by themselves, resolve concerns about the accessibility or adequacy of that support.