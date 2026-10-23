Tiger Shroff’s team posted a video on Instagram showing brown marks on his arm after bandaged pictures triggered concern.
The marks appeared in the same areas where bandages were seen in photographs from his meeting with Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.
Police had not reported any bullet injury to Tiger in the firing.
Three men opened fire on Tiger Shroff in Juhu, Mumbai, on October 18. The actor escaped bullet wounds, but his driver and a bystander were hit. Concern grew when Shroff was later seen for the first time after the shooting with bandages on his arm and shoulder.
That led to questions because police had not reported any injury to the actor. His team later posted a video that appeared to explain the bandages. It showed marks on his skin that looked like burns in the same areas where the bandages had been seen during his meeting with Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.
Tiger Shroff suffers burn marks after firing
On Thursday, the official Team Tiger Shroff page shared a short clip on Instagram. It shows the inner side of the actor’s arm dotted with brown marks that look like burns. The pattern fits gunshot or gunpowder residue from flying debris, which can leave dark specks called powder tattooing.
The post drew a family response. Jackie and Krishna replied with folded hands and other emojis, while Ayesha wrote, “God is great,” after the team captioned the video, “God is kind.”
Watch the video here.
Tiger Shroff's team statement on attack
Following the firing incident, Tiger's team released a statement. “We would like to categorically clarify that Tiger Shroff has made no statements, released no videos, and authorised no communication regarding the recent incident or any related developments,” the statement said.
“It has come to our attention that several social media pages and digital platforms are circulating fabricated stories, AI-generated videos and scripted narratives, falsely attributed to Tiger. These are completely false, unauthorised and intended to mislead the public,” it stated further, adding that legal action could follow if the false material keeps spreading.
Tiger Shroff firing case latest update
Within hours of the shooting, officers had detained three suspects in Kota and taken them to Mumbai.
A social media post by gangster Anil Pandit said he was responsible for the firing. Pandit is described as a close aide of Lawrence Bishnoi.
Police have named four suspects so far: Kunal, 21, and Sumit, 19, both from Haryana’s Sonipat district, along with Radha, 23, and Babita, 23, both from Uttar Pradesh. So far, 10 people have been arrested in the case.