Daler Mehndi Row: Sona Mohapatra Refuses To Change Her Stance, Says 'Can't Abandon Accountability'

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Published at:

Sona Mohapatra recalled Daler Mehndi's performance at the second edition of the Sufi Heritage Festival as disoriented and disappointing

image Prefer on Google
Sona Mohapatra, Daler Mehndi
Sona Mohapatra stands by her earlier statement about Daler Mehndi Photo: Instagram
Summary of this article

  • Uttarakhand Cabinet minister Subodh Uniyal reprimanded Daler Mehndi over his performance at the Siddhpeeth Maa Kunjapuri Tourism and Development Fair in New Tehri.

  • Allegations surfaced that Mehndi was under the influence of alcohol and was unable to sing.

  • Sona Mohapatra stood by her earlier comments even as support for Mehndi grew from the film and music fraternity.

Singer Daler Mehndi faced renewed criticism after Uttarakhand Cabinet minister Subodh Uniyal pulled him up for his set at the Siddhpeeth Maa Kunjapuri Tourism and Development Fair in New Tehri on Sunday (October 18). The rebuke came after allegations that Mehndi had been drinking and could not sing.

The incident drew an outpouring of support for Mehndi from the film and music fraternity. Singer Sona Mohapatra, however, stood by her earlier comments on the controversy.

Sona Mohapatra On Daler Mehndi Controversy: ‘Legacy’ Cannot Excuse Professional Misconduct

By Outlook Entertainment Desk

Sona Mohapatra stands by her earlier statement about Daler Mehndi

Mohapatra took to her Instagram handle to respond at length as backing for Mehndi grew. She said the reaction from fellow artists had pushed her to reflect on empathy, accountability and what she described as a wider tendency to be carried away by sentiment.

“There was my perspective on the Daler Mehndi incident, and then there seemed to be almost an entire fraternity of artists speaking in the opposite direction. The contrast was impossible to miss,” she wrote. She added that resisting the crowd felt draining.

Related Content
Subodh Uniyal On Daler Mehndi's Ilness - X/ Intagram
Manoj Bajpayee backs Daler Mehndi - Instagram/ IMDb
Mika Singh, Daler Mehndi - Illustration
Sona Mohapatra on Daler Mehndi Row - Instagram/ X

“And yet, when did gratitude towards everything that makes all this possible become less important than protecting our own? When did empathy become a reason to abandon accountability?” she added.

Mohapatra also questioned the emotional tenor of the response. “And why are we, especially in India, so easily swept away by sentimentality? We seem to place such a premium on being moved that we sometimes forget to think,” she wrote.

She said compassion does not require setting judgment aside. Mohapatra added that she was glad for those who had taken the time to understand the nuance in what she wrote.

Daler Mehndi Controversy: Subodh Uniyal Says Singer Should Have Disclosed Illness Before Show

By Outlook Entertainment Desk

What had Mohapatra said about Daler Mehndi's performance row

As Daler Mehndi's controversy peaked on Wednesday, Mohapatra recalled watching Mehndi perform at the second edition of the Sufi Heritage Festival.

“From where we watched, Daler ji appeared disoriented, struggled to hold a note and kept repeating the same musical phrase. The overall production was also deeply disappointing. We watched audience members gradually leave, people who had paid good money and come with great expectations,” she wrote.

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories