Musician Mika Singh shared that his elder brother, Daler Mehndi, was reduced to tears during a phone conversation after the humiliating stage incident in Uttarakhand's New Tehri event. Expressing utter disbelief over the conflict, Mika mentioned being unsure how to react initially, firmly reiterating that Daler was completely innocent. Speaking to reporters at an October 23 press conference, Mika explained that he first learned about the row after finishing a gig in Surat, but his initial midnight calls to Daler went unanswered as he grappled with the disturbing turn of events before deciding on a public response.