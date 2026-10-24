On Sunday night, Uttarakhand cabinet minister Subodh Uniyal reprimanded Daler Mehndi in the midst of a performance.
Uniyal publicly questioned Mehndi if he was drunk.
The viral incident has sparked backlash, with Mehndi's brother, Mika Singh, consistently speaking out against Uniyal.
Musician Mika Singh shared that his elder brother, Daler Mehndi, was reduced to tears during a phone conversation after the humiliating stage incident in Uttarakhand's New Tehri event. Expressing utter disbelief over the conflict, Mika mentioned being unsure how to react initially, firmly reiterating that Daler was completely innocent. Speaking to reporters at an October 23 press conference, Mika explained that he first learned about the row after finishing a gig in Surat, but his initial midnight calls to Daler went unanswered as he grappled with the disturbing turn of events before deciding on a public response.
“When I called Paaji the next day, he broke down crying because he was emotional. I hadn't even said anything, and he had already started crying,” Mika revealed
“I told him that if your health is not good, you should not say yes. Secondly, if the minister scolded you, you should have responded at that moment. You should have said, ‘I have not been bought, and I am not some other singer,’” Mika went on.
Apparently, Daler insisted to his brother, saying, “Mika, you know I cannot speak to anyone by shouting.”
While talking to PTI, Mika Singh also disclosed that Kapil Sharma was the first person to call him after news of the incident broke. Mika shared, “The first call I received was from Kapil Sharma at night; he said, 'Man, this is really bad—how can you just sit there quietly, Mika?' I replied, 'If you are this troubled, just imagine how much more troubled I must be."
Daler Mehndi Controversy Details
Earlier this week, a widely circulated video captured Uttarakhand cabinet member Subodh Uniyal stopping Daler Mehndi's live show, alleging the musician was intoxicated on stage. Publicly questioning the singer's ability to perform, Uniyal pointed out that the event hosts had spent ₹35 lakh on his appearance, accusing him of insulting both the crowd and the sanctity of the Navratri festival. Although Mehndi has remained silent on the incident, his brother Mika Singh posted several online videos demanding that the state government compel the minister to issue an official video apology.