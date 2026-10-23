The Uttarakhand Chief Minister said Subodh Uniyal had clarified his position and had no intention of causing offence.
Dhami said he spoke over the phone with Daler Mehndi’s brother and singer Mika Singh.
The row began when Subodh Uniyal interrupted Mehndi during a performance at the Siddhpeeth Maa Kunjapuri Tourism and Development Fair in Narendra Nagar.
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday (October 22) urged that the row over singer Daler Mehndi be put to rest and said Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal had explained his stand and meant no offence.
What Pushkar Singh Dhami said about Daler Mehndi controversy
Speaking to the media, Dhami said Uniyal did not know about the singer’s poor health and had already stepped in to address the matter.
“These are all distinguished artists. Uttarakhand is a land that honours writers, artists, and scholars alike,” Dhami said.
“Regarding the situation that unfolded due to public pressure at the time, I believe that since the Minister has now issued a statement himself, he has clarified that he had no such intention. Therefore, I think everyone should now consider this matter closed,” Dhami added.
Dhami discussed the matter with Mika Singh
The Chief Minister’s Office said Dhami also called Daler Mehndi’s brother and singer Mika Singh to discuss the dispute. During the conversation, he said any misunderstanding or difference of opinion should be settled through mutual dialogue in a cordial atmosphere.
The CMO said Dhami wanted the dispute settled through calm talks. He also called for mutual respect and an amicable way to handle differences.
The CMO added that Dhami reiterated Uttarakhand’s spirit of ‘Atithi Devo Bhava’. “Devbhoomi Uttarakhand wholeheartedly welcomes and respects artists from across the country and the world, and the state government remains ever committed to honouring art, culture, and artists,” the CMO added.
What is the Daler Mehndi controversy?
The dispute began at a public event. Uniyal interrupted Mehndi during his performance at the Siddhpeeth Maa Kunjapuri Tourism and Development Fair at Narendra Nagar in the New Tehri area and questioned his singing.
A video of the exchange later went viral on social media and drew reactions from several people. In the video, the minister can be heard questioning Mehndi’s ability to perform and telling him that he had been invited to entertain the audience.
He also told Mehndi to respect his standing as a known artist. After the episode, social media posts alleged that Mehndi was drunk and having trouble singing, but those claims have not been independently verified.
What Uniyal told media
Uniyal later told ANI that he questioned Mehndi because he believed the singer was lip-syncing instead of singing live.
Uniyal also claimed that Mehndi received ₹35 lakh for the show. He added that he was dissatisfied with how the performance was run.