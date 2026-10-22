Daler Mehndi Controversy: FWICE Petitions PM Modi And Uttarakhand CM Over 'Public Humiliation'

The FWICE is supporting Daler Mehndi.
On Sunday, Mehndi was stopped midway while performing by Uttarakhand cabinet minister Subodh Uniyal who said he was intoxicated.
The FWICE has addressed letters to the PM and Uttarakhand CM, calling out the disrespect of a senior artist.
The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) is backing veteran playback singer Daler Mehndi after a public uproar at an Uttarakhand concert. During the event, a local cabinet minister reportedly halted Mehndi's performance, alleging that the artist was intoxicated. This has led to controversy and backlash. In response, FWICE has formally addressed letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, calling for greater sensitivity, respectfulness and decorum in handling such incidents.
FWICE Appeals To PM And Uttarakhand CM Regarding Mehndi
The film body strongly defended Mehndi, clarifying that he does not consume alcohol and drawing attention to his ongoing medical recovery following recent surgery. Emphasizing the urgent need for empathy and professionalism, the union exhorted authorities to be more mindful of an artist's personal health and dignity.
The letter stated, "On behalf of the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), we wish to express our deep concern regarding the reported incident involving renowned singer and performer Shri Daler Mehndi, who was publicly reprimanded by Uttarakhand Minister Shri Subodh Uniyal during a live performance at a religious, Navratri-linked community event."
"As reported, the Hon'ble Minister walked onto the stage during Shri Daler Mehndi's performance, reprimanded him, and asked him to stop, reportedly citing concerns about his physical condition, his ability to speak or stand, and whether he was singing live or lip-syncing. While we recognise the importance of ensuring the smooth conduct of public events, such concerns should be addressed with sensitivity and discretion rather than through public reprimand."
The federation drew sharp attention to Mehndi's cultural currency, "An incident involving the public humiliation of such a senior artist is deeply distressing to the entire entertainment fraternity. We therefore respectfully request your kind attention to this incident and urge you to advise the concerned authorities and public representatives to exercise greater sensitivity when dealing with artists and performers." The FWICE wound up by advocating its longstanding concern for professional rights and fair treatment of all those linked to entertainment.
The row originated on Sunday during Daler Mehndi’s appearance at the Siddhpeeth Maa Kunjapuri Tourism and Development Fair in New Tehri, where Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal stopped the concert to dispute the singer's delivery and remind him of his duty to entertain the audience. Uniyal accused him of being under the influence of alcohol. Mika Singh came out in defence of Mehndi.