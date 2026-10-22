Mika Singh Seeks Public Apology From Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal Following Daler Mehndi Incident

Mika Singh has called for an apology from Uttarakhand minister Subodh Uniyal.
Uniyal stopped his brother and legendary singer, Daler Mehndi, midway while performing, accusing him of being inebriated.
Singh has contested Uniyal's claim that Mehndi asked for a high fee, while insisting Mehndi doesn't drink alcohol.
During a Navratri cultural celebration at the Kunjapuri Fair in Uttarakhand, Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi faced a public rebuke when state cabinet minister Subodh Uniyal interrupted his performance. Storming the stage, Uniyal openly accused the artist of being intoxicated. Mika Singh has strongly defended his brother, stating Mehndi never consumes alcohol.
On Wednesday, Singh resorted to Instagram to share gratitude to Punjabi and Bollywood celebrities who had supported Daler. He wrote, "Sat Sri Akal, everyone! Thank you so much to all the singers from Bollywood to Punjab, fans, friends, family, and well-wishers for your love and support. My point is simple: Daler Mehndi ji does not drink alcohol, and making such allegations against him is completely wrong."
Mika Singh Demands Apology From Subodh Uniyal
He proceeded to demand an apology from the Uttarakhand minister, insisting, "Today, even if a teacher scolds a child in school or college, it becomes a big issue. So, how justified is it to scold and humiliate such a renowned artist in front of everyone on stage? I believe an apology is due. The person responsible should acknowledge that the allegations about Daler Mehndi ji drinking alcohol were wrong and apologise for the way he was treated. Cabinet minister @SubodhUniyal1. Thank you, everyone, for standing with Daler Mehndi ji."
In another post, Singh thanked the people of Uttarakhand for supporting Daler. “Thank you, Uttarakhand, for standing with Daler Mehndi ji. Artistes have always loved Uttarakhand, but if artistes are disrespected by politicians, why would we come to perform there?” he wrote. He then requested the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Pushkar Singh Dhami “to look into the behaviour of” Subodh Uniyal “and take appropriate action.”
Uniyal had claimed Daler was offered Rs 35 lakh to perform at the event. Responding to the claim, Mika asked him to make the payment records public. “Sir, you paid Rs 35 lakh in cash or cheque? If you have the receipts, then please present them in public so people can know the truth. Thank you!” he wrote. Many Bollywood celebrities, including Rajpal Yadav and Anupam Kher, have come out in support of Mehndi, insisting such a senior artist shouldn't have been humiliated.