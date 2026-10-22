Mika Singh Seeks Public Apology From Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal Following Daler Mehndi Incident

Mika Singh Demands Apology From Subodh Uniyal

He proceeded to demand an apology from the Uttarakhand minister, insisting, "Today, even if a teacher scolds a child in school or college, it becomes a big issue. So, how justified is it to scold and humiliate such a renowned artist in front of everyone on stage? I believe an apology is due. The person responsible should acknowledge that the allegations about Daler Mehndi ji drinking alcohol were wrong and apologise for the way he was treated. Cabinet minister @SubodhUniyal1. Thank you, everyone, for standing with Daler Mehndi ji."