Daler Mehndi Speaks Out On Uttarakhand Row, Thanks Family and Fans

Singer Daler Mehndi has broken his silence on the infamous controversy.
On October 18, his Uttarakhand performance was stopped midway by Minister Subodh Uniyal who alleged he was intoxicated.
Huge backlash followed that condemned the public humiliation of such senior artists.
Addressing the recent controversy over his performance at Uttarakhand’s Maa Kunjapuri Tourism and Development Fair, Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi issued a Diwali statement thanking his fans, the music industry, and his family, especially his brother Mika Singh, wife Taran, and children, for their overwhelming and continued support during the ordeal.
In a statement on Instagram, the celebrated singer wrote, "Over the years, I have received so much love through my music and on every stage I have stood. But what I have experienced recently has touched me in a way that is difficult to put into words. The way you stood by me, the way you spoke for me, the faith you showed in me and the love you gave me ... I don't think I can ever fully express what it has meant to me. I have read your messages, heard your words and felt your prayers. And through it all, I have felt deeply humbled and grateful."
Daler was profusely grateful for his brother Mika Singh, and wrote, “My family has been my greatest strength through this time. My brother Mika stood up for me like a force to reckon with. My wife Taran, with her courage and unwavering belief, Gurdeep with his quiet poise and resilience, and my girls Rabab, Ajit and Prabhjot, with their unconditional love. Each of them has been there for me in their own way, and I know how fortunate I am to have them by my side."
He thanked his family and all other members of the entertainment industry for showing support and solidarity, "To the entire music and entertainment industry, to everyone who reached out from every corner of India, to my fans and to the entire nation - thank you for this Saropao of love, faith and respect. I receive it with a bowed head and a heart full of gratitude."
Daler Mehndi Controversy Details
The controversy erupted during an October 18 concert at Tehri Garhwal's Kunjapuri Devi Mela, where Cabinet minister Subodh Uniyal halted Daler Mehndi's set to publicly allege he was lip-syncing and that he was intoxicated. The incident sparked immediate backlash over the blatant disrespect and humiliation cast out to a veteran musician. Stepping up to his brother's defense, Mika Singh promptly rubbished the allegations, emphasising that Daler avoids alcohol entirely and was struggling with poor health at the time. Demanding a public apology, Mika stressed that veteran performers ought to be handled with care and honor. Uttarakhand CM Dhami later contacted the Mehndi brothers and apologised on the minister’s behalf.