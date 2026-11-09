Daler Mehndi Speaks Out On Uttarakhand Row, Thanks Family and Fans

In a statement on Instagram, the celebrated singer wrote, "Over the years, I have received so much love through my music and on every stage I have stood. But what I have experienced recently has touched me in a way that is difficult to put into words. The way you stood by me, the way you spoke for me, the faith you showed in me and the love you gave me ... I don't think I can ever fully express what it has meant to me. I have read your messages, heard your words and felt your prayers. And through it all, I have felt deeply humbled and grateful."