Delhi Capitals In Trade Talks! Axar Patel's Side Looking To Swap Indian Finisher With A Pacer; GT, LSG Interested

Ashutosh Sharma has emerged as a possible trade candidate ahead of the November 17 IPL deadline for retentions and releases
Delhi Capitals are understood to be considering a swap involving a fast bowler, though the other franchise is not clear
Gujarat Titans had approached Delhi Capitals for Ashutosh a couple of months ago and may revisit the offer
IPL trade activity is picking up ahead of the November 17 deadline for retentions and releases, and Ashutosh Sharma has emerged as a possible trade candidate. The 28-year-old right-hand batter, now with Delhi Capitals after his earlier stint with Punjab Kings, is understood to be the player in demand and could move in exchange for a fast bowler.
It is still unclear which franchise Delhi may deal with or which player could be part of the swap. But the chatter around the league points to a side that has pace-bowling depth and also wants more batting firepower at the finish.
Cricbuzz reported that the Shubman Gill-led Titans had contacted Delhi Capitals about Ashutosh a few months ago. The Capitals did not respond then, but Delhi’s new management and new coach may take another look at the proposal.
Ashutosh has a record of finishing matches for his sides from precarious positions, both for Punjab Kings in the past and Delhi Capitals more recently. He appears to have attracted the attention of Gujarat Titans, who are believed to be contemplating releasing Shahrukh Khan.
Titans And LSG
Gujarat Titans are looking for a finisher while Lucknow Super Giants are understood to be looking to consolidate their batting.
It is understood that GT had also approached another franchise for a finisher in exchange for tearaway fast bowler Ashok Sharma a few months ago, but the offer was not considered. Ashok played two T20 Internationals for India in July this year but has been out of action since.
Apart from Ashok, Gujarat have plenty of fast-bowling options, including Arshad Khan, Gurnoor Brar, Kulwant Khejroliya, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Kagiso Rabada and Ishant Sharma. LSG, too, have a formidable pace battery comprising Prince Yadav, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Anrich Nortje, Mayank Yadav, Akash Singh and Arjun Tendulkar.
Delhi's Trade Needs
Delhi have their own reasons to listen.
Ashutosh was bought by Delhi Capitals for INR 3.8 crore at the mega auction two years ago. He is currently representing Gujarat in domestic cricket, having switched from Madhya Pradesh earlier this year. Last season, he scored 171 runs in eight games at a strike rate of over 180.
Delhi officials were not immediately available for comment. Their search for fast bowlers makes sense. They have already sent T Natarajan to Sunrisers Hyderabad and remain unsure whether Mitchell Starc will turn up for the season at all.